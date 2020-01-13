advertisement

TORONTO – Dozens of Iranian-Canadians gathered in Toronto on Monday to show solidarity with those in Iran who are protesting against their country’s government after the deadly extension of a passenger plane.

Protesters in Toronto want to see regime change in Iran and the installation of a democratic system.

Iran has said its forces accidentally attacked a Ukrainian International Airlines flight bound for Kyiv last week, killing all 176 people on board.

The majority of travelers were on their way to Canada.

Mourning for an American drone attack that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani on January 3 turned to outrage on the streets of Tehran after the country’s government on Saturday accepted responsibility for the plane crash.

Hamid Gharajeh, a spokesman for the Democratic Society of Iran in Canada, says protesters here are dealing with a mixture of deep sadness and outrage after the crash.

“We are trying to cope. They are very sad moments,” he said. “People are really fed up and they can’t stay quiet anymore.”

Protesters in Toronto marched around a makeshift memorial on the north end of the city that is home to a large Iranian population of ex-geese.

Calls of “we support the uprising in Iran” echoed in Mel Lastman Square. Some wiped away tears as they reviewed a host of photographs of those who died in the crash, including 57 Canadians.

Iran initially denied having played a role in the plane’s crash, but later said that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps accidentally fired a ballistic missile into the plane.

It came just hours after it launched a two-base missile attack on Iraqi housing of US troops in retaliation for the attack that killed Soleimani.

A candle vigil at an Iranian university quickly turned into an anti-government demonstration on Saturday shortly after Iran admitted the mistake.

“They are lying that our enemy is America! Our enemy is here!” The students shouted.

Protests in the Iranian capital of Tehran have increased in the days of mediation. Online videos surfaced showing security forces firing live ammunition and tear gas to disperse street protests on Monday.

The city’s police chief denied she had fired on her citizens.

In Toronto, Mehrdad Ansari said he is concerned that the protests will end in bloodshed.

“This regime has proven itself,” Ansari said. “We are concerned about everyone in Iran.”

– with files from the Associated Press

This story from the Canadian Press was first published on January 3, 2020.

