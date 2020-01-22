advertisement

Flag of Alberta Energy Regulator

Alberta Energy Regulator

Alberta Energy Regulator has begun laying off employees as it works towards a “new organizational structure” following cuts in its operating budget by the provincial government, with more job losses potentially on the way next month.

Spokesman Cara Tobin said Tuesday there were “dozens” of vacations this week, and that “additional changes will occur as we continue to implement our new facility.”

Job losses this week included directors within the organization, she added.

The regulator faced cuts of up to $ 147m over four years in the first UCP government budget released in October due to an eight percent control of the administrative tax on the oil and gas sector.

The provincial budget indicated that the number of equivalent full-time employees at the EAR would fall from 1,240 positions to 970 in the first year.

In mid-November, the regulator raised its workforce to about 1,160 positions. Before this week’s layoff, there were 1,110 equivalent full-time employees in the organization, according to Tobin.

The 50 job cuts were all across the organization, she said, adding more decisions about possible layoffs would be made before the end of February. Tobin said she doesn’t know yet how many more vacations could be expected.

“People have left the organization, but I have no further details to give,” she said.

“Some functions have been merged, so, for example, if there were many groups in the organization that were doing research, then those groups came together. That’s how they were finding those relationships and … just centralizing those functions.”

In a statement Tuesday, interim CEO Gordon Lambert said the organization is seeking to become “more effective, efficient and resilient” through a “less hierarchical” and “less duplicate” structure.

“Over the next few weeks, leaders throughout our organization will make decisions on how to best source their teams and functions. This is a difficult time for staff, and resources are available for both departures and for those who stay, “Lambert said.

The EAR is responsible for overseeing the safe, orderly and environmentally responsible development of Alberta’s oil, gas and coal resources.

– With files by Chris Varcoe

