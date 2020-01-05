advertisement

HONG KONG – Clashes erupted between police and protesters in Hong Kong on Sunday, with dozens of arrests made as thousands marched near the border, shouting pro-democracy slogans and sparking their anger at mainland Chinese traders.

The demonstrators in Sheung Shui targeted so-called “parallel traders” from China who buy large quantities of duty-free goods in Hong Kong and take them back to the mainland to sell at a profit.

Locals say this raises prices, overcrowded neighborhoods and adds to rising tensions between Hong Kong residents and mainland Chinese.

advertisement

“Mainland Chinese come here, block roads with their bags … rents have gone up and that has made things more expensive for Hong Kongers,” said Jasmin, a 19-year-old student dressed in black, i which gave only the first name.

“I want the government to know that a lot of them are coming here.”

The marchers, including families with children, chanted slogans such as “Free Hong Kong, Revolution of our times!” And “Patriots use products made from China, don’t trade parallel!”

Organizers estimated that 10,000 people attended in March, while police estimated a crowd of 2,500 at its peak.

After the march was over, protesters dressed in black and face masks remained in the area, despite calls from organizers to disperse immediately. At one point, riot police broke through, hitting protesters with sticks and using pepper spray. It was unclear what caused their intervention.

Dozens of people were arrested. They were seen standing on the ground and leaning against a wall as police removed their details and were later escorted on two white buses.

Many stores in the area were closed.

Earlier in the day, in a separate incident, police fired tear gas to disperse a protest group by throwing gasoline bombs on the fence of Sheung Shui police station before March, damaging a police vehicle.

Sunday’s protests follow a Hong Kong downtown march of at least tens of thousands on New Year’s Day and an escalation in clashes with police during the festive period.

Chinese-run anti-government protests in Hong Kong escalated in June over a bill now drawn for extradition, but have since developed into a wider movement, with demands including universal suffrage and an independent investigation against the brutality of the police suspect.

Police allege he acted with restrained restraint.

Many in Hong Kong are outraged by Beijing’s tight control over the city that was promised a high degree of autonomy under this framework when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Beijing denies intervention and blames the West for stirring up unrest.

The protest movement is supported by 59% of city residents surveyed in a study done for Reuters by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute.

In a statement Saturday, China’s ministry of human resources and social security said the head of the Hong Kong Liaison Office, the continent’s top political official based in China-controlled territory, had been replaced.

Wang Zhimin, who had held the post since 2017, had been replaced by Luo Huining, who until November was the top official of the Communist party in northern Shanxi province.

Reuters reported exclusively in November that Beijing was considering possible replacements for Wang in a sign of dissatisfaction with the Liaison Office’s handling of the crisis. (Reporting by Clare Jim, Mari Saito, Twinnie Siu; Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Kim Coghill and Gerry Doyle)

advertisement