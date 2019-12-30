advertisement

STROUDSBURG, Pa. – New Year’s Eve always means a big party at Sarah Street Grill in Stroudsburg. This bar and restaurant even start early with a live band that plays Monday night.

“We always have great music here on Sarah Street. Tonight we have Public Displays or Rejection, tomorrow we have Track Suit Panda. Tomorrow will be a big event. We are almost sold out. You can probably still go to the door but your best option is to buy a ticket in advance, “said owner David Lapoint.

For $ 20 you can participate in the live concert on New Year’s Eve and participate in a champagne toast at midnight.

“We have everything here, young students, and here are retired people!”

But if live music isn’t your thing, Siamsa throws down his annual Irish.

“It’s probably going to be pretty crazy like it’s ever year. It’s on a Tuesday this year, so that’s a little different than normal, but we’re doing a champagne toast like we always do at midnight, so we’ll be handing out champagne glasses to everyone and we have a DJ from 10 to 2, “said manager Andrea Ossman.

The manager hopes that the News Years parties will kick off a great year for all businesses in the city center.

The Sheriff’s Office of Monroe County will conduct roaming DUI patrols. A detective says it should be fairly easy to usher in the new year without a DUI thanks to new services for sharing trips in the area

“Fortunately we have seen many more Ubers and Lyfts, so I strongly encourage anyone who is going to drink this New Year to use an Uber or a Lyft,” Det said. Thomas McMahon. “Drive sober or lean. Don’t drink and drive.”

