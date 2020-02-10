advertisement

The bosses of a funeral director say it is as usual today after their building was damaged after a Mercedes car caught fire outside on the sidewalk.

The front door, window and hall of Ginns & Gutteridge on Vaughan Way were damaged last night after a blue Mercedes C200 was engulfed in flames around 6 p.m. yesterday.

The flames from the burning vehicle, which was destroyed, spread to the funeral directors’ building a few inches away.

Stuart Cox, director of communications for Dignity Funerals, the owners of Ginns & Gutteridge, said: “The fire damaged exterior doors and a window, but did not reach the interior of our premises.

Mercedes burnt down on trail beside funeral directors at Vaughan Way

“We are open as usual if clients wish to organize a funeral or visit their loved ones in a resting chapel.”

The Vaughan Way section, from St Nicholas Circle to Highcross, was closed by police for 20 minutes.

Gunns & Gutteridge last night

(Image: Adrian Troughton)

After that, a lane was opened while firefighters were dealing with the situation.

The incident commander, Greg Ayres, director of the crew at the Wigston fire station, said, “We believe the cause of the fire is a mechanical failure in the engine compartment.

“The driver of the car was not there when we arrived. No one was in relation to this vehicle.

“We were unable to establish who is the driver of the vehicle and the circumstances under which this car ended up right next to this building.”

