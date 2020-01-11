advertisement

They say that size matters – and for some, it certainly is when it comes to buying property.

The privacy, storage and contemporary design of the Velocity Property Group’s Parque on Oxford apartments and townhouses give downsizers good reasons to put Taringa on the coveted location list. The sales were already made in the recently launched development.

advertisement

With the completion of the 3-room apartments, the emphasis on warehousing was well received by buyers.

A focus on large, open living and dining areas and an airy, bright ambience thanks to clever design that makes optimal use of the urban view were also a success.

The Parque on Oxford Apartments were designed in a modernist style to create sophisticated, large executive residences that could be anywhere in the world.

The building designed by HAL Architects in Brisbane appears solid, slim and solid and has a sculptural design piece that anchors the two sides.

The Parque on Oxford Apartments offer pergolas for natural light and shade as well as privacy, great views and a captivating breeze.

Five of the seven apartments are still available in the housing estate on Oxford Terrace. The focus is on privacy as well as the low-maintenance design and the beautiful surfaces. The apartments range in size from 183 to 254 m² and cost USD 995,000. Most have a media room or an office.

Next door, the Parque on Oxford townhouses are due to be completed early next year. They are 225 to 313 square meters in size and cost $ 1,099,000.

The 11 townhouses were designed with a subtropical, modern Queensland feel to capture the height and elevation of the place.

With three levels, excellent surfaces and plenty of storage space, thanks to forward-looking planning and architecture in some residential buildings, they also offer the option of including elevators for the future.

In addition to the Parque on Oxford, the Velocity Property Group also built condominiums in Ellerslie Crescent in Taringa to take advantage of the city view and elevated location. Only two of them are left.

Velocity Property Group’s national sales manager, Caroline Humbert, has been selling real estate projects for over 15 years and now sells luxury apartments, townhouses and condominiums to Velocity’s primary downsizer audience.

Ms. Humbert said there were four main ingredients that downsizers were looking for in townhouses or apartments, all of which would be delivered at the Parque on Oxford.

“The first ingredient is storage, storage and more storage. Downsizing is not about sacrificing everything you have collected over many years to move to a smaller residence. It’s about bringing what you really love to your new home and storing it comfortably, ”said Ms. Humbert

“The second thing that downsizers are looking for is the best possible results. Many downsizers consider this phase of their lives to be their final home forever. They therefore want to enjoy the best kitchens and bathrooms they have ever had.

“The third ingredient is to lock yourself up and lose your life. Downsizers have time to pursue their interests and travel, and ensuring that their home is safe and does not require maintenance while they are away is a priority.

“The last ingredient is the location. Downsizers want to be close to the services, stores, and lifestyle factors they enjoy. Taringa ensures proximity to the city and a wealth of dining, shopping and more options in the heart of Brisbane’s Inner West.

“The Velocity Property Group is reviewing a number of locations in Brisbane in 2020 to create more desirable residential homes for downsizers, just like those in Parque on Oxford, Taringa.”

advertisement