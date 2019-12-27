advertisement

If you’re looking for a hilarious drinking game to play on New Year’s Eve 2019 or another night, Amazon today has a real sale for a game you’ll love. It’s called Buzzed and it can be yours for just $ 16.99 until the end of the day on Friday. You can play it with no fewer than 20 people and we can guarantee two things. First, we guarantee that you will get drunk. Secondly, we guarantee that you will learn some hilarious and embarrassing things about your friends. Fortunately for them, you probably won’t even remember by the morning …

Here are the highlights of the product page:

ADULTS ONLY: This is a drinking game, designed for children 21 and older. Drink responsible!

HOW TO PLAY: It’s simple – take a card in turn from the top of the game. When it’s your turn, read the card aloud and you or the group will drink based on the prompt on the card, depending on what it is. Foam, rinse, repeat. Designed for 3 to a maximum of 20 players.

WHAT IS INSIDE: 180 cards, printed on premium playing cards (thick with glossy finish); packaged in shrink wrap in a customized box.

By purchasing this game, you relieve BUZZED of all liability with regard to or arising from a gameplay, including any action, inactivity or use of the game by a player, and you and all players further free BUZZED from claims or promotions of which nature that result from a gameplay. You further acknowledge that if you consume alcoholic beverages while playing this game, you are at least 21 years old and that you will play responsibly. Alcohol consumption is not required.

