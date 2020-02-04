advertisement

IndieWires 2020 Oscar votes are presented by the Apple TV app, which already offers several nominated films for sale.

(Editor’s note: IndieWire’s 2020 Oscar Ballot is presented by the Apple TV app. Check out this year’s contestants here.)

The 2019-20 award ceremony is nearing its grand finale, the 92nd Academy Awards. All you have to do is predict the films and performances for which you will take gold home. Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix ‘comic drama “Joker” lead all films with 11 nominations, including “Best Film”, closely followed by Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman”, Sam Mendes’ “1917” and Quentin Tarantinos “Once Upon a Time Hollywood “With 10 nominations each. These four filmmakers are nominated against Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”, six nominations) in the Best Director Race. Click here for all of this year’s Oscar nominations.

advertisement

To make it as easy as possible for you to make your own predictions for the 2020 Oscar, IndieWire has created an exclusive 2020 Oscar poll with the Apple TV app that lists all 24 categories that are shown during the broadcast to be announced. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE 2020 OSCARS BALLOT FROM INDIEWIRE.

connected

connected

Before filling out your Oscar ballot, it may be a smart idea to consult IndieWire-based expert Anne Thompson and artisan Bill Desowitz. Both IndieWire authors have made their predictions here and offer extensive breakdowns for each category and why certain films have an advantage over their competitors. As Anne Thompson notes, this year’s best picture race is a three-way battle between “1917” (the PGA winner), “Parasite” (the SAG winner) and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (the only pioneer of acting) ) have become nominations and an action that directly addresses the Film Lovers Academy. While Best Picture is the nail of a race, other categories are predetermined here (see “Parasite” for the best international feature film, Joaquin Phoenix for the best actor, Renee Zellweger for the best actress, Laura Dern for the best supporting actress and Brad Pitt as best supporting actor). Best Director develops into a two-way race between Bong Joon Ho and Mendes. Visit IndieWire’s Oscar prediction page for analysis in each category.

When it comes to Oscar ballot papers, think seriously about the three short film categories: Best Live Action Short Film, Best Animated Short Film and Best Documentary Short Film. Many Oscar pools are often won in these three categories. Find out about the nominated films to get the best forecast for your ballot. It is also beneficial to remember Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing, two categories that also allow or prevent an Oscar vote. Editing finds the right sound effects and ambient sounds that can be built into (or literally edited in) the sound design of the movie. Once sound processing is complete, the sound mixing team “mixes” all the sounds carefully and determines the exact levels based on the requirements of the scene.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast on ABC on February 9th. Make sure you have previously downloaded and filled in the Oscar for IndieWire and the Apple TV app. This year’s ceremony will be broadcast for the second year in a row without a host.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement