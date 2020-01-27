Other acts were announced for the Download Festival in 2020.
The Castle Donington music festival has unveiled a stack of new bands playing from Friday June 12 to Sunday June 14.
New issues include Alter Bridge, Bowling for Soup, The Darkness and Mastodon who will join legendary bands Kiss, System of a Down and Iron Maiden.
Other bands added to the star range include Funeral For a Friend, 3 Doors Down, Lacuna Coil and Sepultura.
Mark Tremonti of Alter Bridge said: “We are very proud and honored to be part of the 2020 programming.
“Downloading has always been the highlight of our touring program over the years, thanks for another opportunity to play for some of the best rock fans in the world!”
The festival has also announced day and stage distributions so you can plan when and where you can see your favorite bands.
In addition to the group’s announcements, WWE NXT UK will return to Castle Donington, which will present a hard-hitting fight live from stars such as Tyler Bate and Trent Seven.

Here is the full list of groups that have just been announced today:
- 3 LOW DOORS
- ALTER BRIDGE
- AMARANTH
- BOWLING FOR SOUP
- SUN CEMETERY
- EMPLOYED TO SERVE
- THE FIRE OF THE GODS
- FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES
- FUNERAL FOR A FRIEND
- GENDER ROLES
- Haken
- HATARI
- HEAVY LUNGS
- HIGHER POWER
- HOLD THE ABSENCE
- JJ WILDE
- KILLING LIGHTS
- COIL OF GAP
- TO HATE
- MASTODON
- DECIDUOUS TEETH
- MODERN ERROR
- IMMOBILE IN WHITE
- Northlane
- POLYPHIE
- PRESS CLUB
- WAIVED
- SEPULTURA
- SHVPES
- SLEEP TOKEN
- SULLII
- TRY
- DARKNESS
- THE DISTILLERS
- THE GLORIOUS SON
- HARA
- THE MENZINGERS
- THE AGE OF THE CROW
- SKINS
- Your art is murder
- TWIN TEMPLE
- MAKE WAR
- Aurera
.