Other acts were announced for the Download Festival in 2020.

The Castle Donington music festival has unveiled a stack of new bands playing from Friday June 12 to Sunday June 14.

New issues include Alter Bridge, Bowling for Soup, The Darkness and Mastodon who will join legendary bands Kiss, System of a Down and Iron Maiden.

Other bands added to the star range include Funeral For a Friend, 3 Doors Down, Lacuna Coil and Sepultura.

Mark Tremonti of Alter Bridge said: “We are very proud and honored to be part of the 2020 programming.

“Downloading has always been the highlight of our touring program over the years, thanks for another opportunity to play for some of the best rock fans in the world!”

The festival has also announced day and stage distributions so you can plan when and where you can see your favorite bands.

In addition to the group’s announcements, WWE NXT UK will return to Castle Donington, which will present a hard-hitting fight live from stars such as Tyler Bate and Trent Seven.

You can view the full program and buy tickets here.

Here is the full list of groups that have just been announced today:

3 LOW DOORS

ALTER BRIDGE

AMARANTH

BOWLING FOR SOUP

SUN CEMETERY

EMPLOYED TO SERVE

THE FIRE OF THE GODS

FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES

FUNERAL FOR A FRIEND

GENDER ROLES

Haken

HATARI

HEAVY LUNGS

HIGHER POWER

HOLD THE ABSENCE

JJ WILDE

KILLING LIGHTS

COIL OF GAP

TO HATE

MASTODON

DECIDUOUS TEETH

MODERN ERROR

IMMOBILE IN WHITE

Northlane

POLYPHIE

PRESS CLUB

WAIVED

SEPULTURA

SHVPES

SLEEP TOKEN

SULLII

TRY

DARKNESS

THE DISTILLERS

THE GLORIOUS SON

HARA

THE MENZINGERS

THE AGE OF THE CROW

SKINS

Your art is murder

TWIN TEMPLE

MAKE WAR

Aurera

.

