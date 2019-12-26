advertisement

Can you believe that some companies still have the guts to ask $ 50 or even more for a wireless charger? Some models even cost $ 80, such as the Pixel Charging Stand from Google! That’s ridiculous, and you’re crazy if you spend that kind of money for something so simple. Instead, grab the best-selling Anker PowerWave Pad wireless charger now on Amazon, while it is on sale for the lowest price ever. Just use the WRLCGPDB discount code at checkout and you can grab one for $ 8.99!

Here are the highlights of the product page:

The advantage of Anker: enjoyed by more than 50 million satisfied users worldwide, our industry-leading technology will change the way you load.

The need for speed: with a highly efficient chipset that offers 10W high-speed charging for Samsung Galaxy and a 5W charging mode to charge iPhones 10% faster than other brands, PowerWave bridges the gap between wireless and wired charging speeds. For best results, use a Quick Charge adapter (9V / 2A) for charging Samsung Galaxy and a 5V / 2A adapter for iPhone.

LED indicator: the LED indicator lets you know the charging status. If the BLUE indicator flashes, make sure there are no objects between your phone and the charging surface. If the indicator flashes GREEN, make sure you are using a 5V / 2A or higher adapter, or try a different adapter and cable.

Case-friendly: don’t mess with your phone case. PowerWave sends load capacity directly via protective covers. Rubber / plastic / TPU cases UNDER 5 MM THICKNESS ONLY. Metal attachments or cards prevent charging.

What you get: PowerWave Pad, Micro USB cable, welcome guide, carefree 18-month warranty and friendly customer service.

