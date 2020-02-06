advertisement

Downing Street refuted claims that Boris Johnson called Nicola Sturgeon “this bloody woman from Wee Jimmy Krankie” at a lively meeting on the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

The remark was said to have been made after Claire Perry O’Neill, former president of COP26, suggested that the Prime Minister offer Ms. Sturgeon an official role at the summit.

O’Neill has spoken publicly about Johnson’s reaction to the suggestion after his dismissal earlier this week, telling BBC Radio 4 that the Prime Minister “cheerfully refuted and salted” the idea.

advertisement

Boris Johnso

A witness to the conversation elaborated, telling the Sun that Mr. Johnson had responded by saying, “Over my ****** corpse.”

He is said to have added: “I am not driven from Scotland by this bloody woman Wee Jimmy Krankie.”

The remark refers to Janette Tough, 72, who played schoolboy Jimmy in the 80s Scottish comedy The Krankies.

Asked about the remark this morning, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister did not make these comments.”

Follow all the news from Holyrood in real time:

advertisement