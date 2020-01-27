advertisement

Sundance: Nat Faxon and Jim Rash’s shortened version of Ruben Östlund’s beloved “Force Majeure” has good intentions and some exciting moments, but can never exceed the original.

When the “parasite” filmmaker Bong Joon Ho won this year’s Golden Globe Award for the best foreign language film, the beloved Korean author conveyed the necessary message on his podium: “If you have overcome the 2.5 cm high caption limit, you will be it It’s a lesson every movie buff can learn, including the audience that Nat Faxon and Jim Rash’s well-meaning but ultimately flat “Downhill,” an Americanized remake of Ruben Östlunds, praised in 2014 the black comedy “Force majeure “. While the duo snatched up an enviable cast, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell took on the leading roles of a married couple on the sidelines (and then sat right over it, as swept away, well we’ll come back to that later) and on a script written by Jesse Armstrong, the creator of “Succession”, is hard to ever shake the feeling that everyone would be better off queuing and moving on to Ostlund’s film.

It’s clear from the start that Faxon and Rash Östlund’s feature film are very fond – damn, they haven’t even bothered to move the film’s plot to an American location, as it is still in a resort town in the Alps – but are careful to put their own twists on it. Some of them work (Miranda Otto gets an incredible turn as a concierge, a sequence with an unfortunate heliskiing excursion is almost perfect), but most of them don’t (a dependency on the jealousy that social media can trigger) is a fundamental one Turn that anyone could do these days). Most of the time, the “Way, Way Back” filmmakers are not able to find a tricky tonal balance, but instead offer a floppy disk film that fluctuates between kitschy humor and kitschy drama without ever finding the necessary pitch-black medium that made the original so a pleasure.

advertisement

connected

connected

At least there is Louis-Dreyfus who is best able to bridge this gaping gap occasionally with an outstanding performance. Like Östlund’s original, “Downhill” follows a family of four on a necessary family vacation: Billie (Louis-Dreyfus) needs a break from everyday life, Pete (Ferrell) mourns eight months earlier for his father and the two completely different children (here occupied as brothers, with Julian Gray and Ammon Jacob Ford, who perform solidly) must run freely. Things are good enough to start with, even though the Stantons wrongly signed up for the “Ibiza of the Alps”, sparse of other children and with a mood that is mainly noticeable through Otto’s Gonzo appearance as a freed hotel employee and as a single depressing visit to a day dance club.

Jaap Buitendijk

Ferrell, who has done a lot of dramaturgy in the course of his mostly comedic career, is strangely reserved here and not nearly as reserved as Johannes Kuhnke in the original. His chemistry with Louis-Dreyfus is credible, and the couple slip into the comfort of a long marriage as Pete gets distracted by the promise of his phone and all his social media opportunities. It’s a clichéd method of telegraphing his apparent dissatisfaction, with Ferrell being referred to a series of scenes where he stares at his phone with glassy eyes as Bille and the kids snort around him. The object of his fascination: the travel adventures of his colleague Zach (an amusing Zach Woods) and his girlfriend Rosie (Zoe Chao). Wouldn’t it be cool if the new couple met Billie and Pete? (No, no, it wouldn’t.)

The startling incident of both “Downhill” and “Force Majeure” is a clever, sophisticated incident that is not quite as hard hit in Faxon and Rash’s hands. The almost faithful glass awaits you after an eventful morning with family-oriented skiing. The Stanton clan invites you to a sunny lunch outdoors on the deck of an amusing restaurant with an Alpine theme. When a booming cannon indicates that another controlled avalanche is about to start, Billie, Pete and the boys stumble across the rolling, rushing snow that is coming with the rest of the lunch break. As interest turns into worry and eventually fear, the chaos breaks out on the deck and Pete does the unforgivable: he picks up his phone (his phone!), Runs away and doesn’t even turn back to look for his wife to see and children.

Like the original, it takes a while for Billie’s dazzling anger (and the creeping fear of the boys) to boil over. The Armstrong, Rash, and Faxon screenplay cut off some large sequences from the original film, although the trio has largely retained the tasty reveal scene where Billie allows Pete, while of all things, Rosie and Zach are forced to watch (and occasionally attend) ). Together with the heliski sequence mentioned earlier, in which Louis-Dreyfus lets go in a funny and terrible way, these solid scenes show the best that “downhill” can be. And yet there is already the best example of this: “Force Majeure”.

Worst of all, Faxon and Rash are unable to use the bubbly tone of the original film, which oscillates between comedy and drama, without ever forgetting the power of the other sensibility. There are moments of great humor in “Downhill” (cast of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell and Zach Woods in a film, and that’s kind of a guarantee) and even fleeting pieces of a solid drama, but nothing ever merges as it does should be – like “Force Majeure” already did.

Note: C +

“Downhill” was premiered in the premiere area of ​​the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Searchlight Pictures will release it on February 14th.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement