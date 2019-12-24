advertisement

The Down Royal St. Stephen’s Day program is guaranteed to be televised on Thursday for the first time.

On the busiest day of the year, Down Royal traditionally struggled to report racing channels against Leopardstown and Limerick. ,

Despite Huntingdon’s cancellation, ten meetings are planned for Thursday in the UK and Ireland. Racing TV has arranged images from all three Irish games for broadcast on “Freesport” on Sky Channel 435.

The one-off agreement entered into force on Thursday after RTV was criticized earlier this month for its split-screen coverage of Irish racing on busy days of racing. This seems to be particularly beneficial for Down Royal this time.

Runners from all four of the country’s top trainers are represented on the Northern Ireland course, including Willie Mullins, who leads two runners in an exceptional hunt for hunters.

This includes the 2016 JLT winner, Black Hercules, who was recently beaten point by point by Arctic Skipper on his return from a long absence.

They renew their rivalry again, but also the former Irish gold cup hero Edwulf and the hunter hunt Stalwart’s Burning Ambition and Ucello Conti.

Jamie Codd rides the latter, one of four mounts for the top amateur, who will also be on board Ross O’Sullivan’s theater world in his debut about fences.

Farouk d’Alene was an expensive purchase from Gigginstown Stud after a point-to-point win and is also looking for one for Codd in the bumper.

Opposites Attract mixed it in a good hurdle company and ran noticeably well behind Longhouse Poet the last time.

He finished third that day and was eighth in Coolagh Park. There is no obvious reason why this should be reversed while Joseph O’Brien’s bumper winner Alighted has not raced for over a year.

