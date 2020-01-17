advertisement

The Carolina Hurricanes will be without indefinite defender Dougie Hamilton indefinitely after breaking his fibula.

The Carolina Hurricanes got some very unfortunate news on Friday. On Thursday night, during the 2-3 defeat against the Columbus Blue Jackets, star defender Dougie Hamilton fell victim to a terribly unfortunate game in which he got caught up in the Blue Jackets striker, Kevin Stenlund.

Hamilton’s leg was bent uncomfortably and he needed help to get off the ice because he couldn’t put pressure on his leg. Hurricanes hit writers and reporters worst. The news came out on Friday. Hamilton will miss an indefinite period because of a broken primer. A more precise schedule for his return should be available after the hurricanes evaluated him on Friday.

For Hamilton, this could not have come at a worse time. He should be playing his first NHL all-star game next weekend. Hamilton was looking forward to it and it was a well deserved honor. When he started on Friday, he was almost at the top of the entire Norris Trophy ballot. Hamilton ranks fourth among all NHL defenders with 40 points and his +17 5v5 goal difference is among the best in the league.

advertisement

However, the hurricanes will not be an all-star as his teammate Jaccob Slavin will have a long overdue trip to the all-star game. However, this doesn’t relieve the pain of losing a defender of Hamilton’s caliber.

Though Slavin is probably Canes’ best defender, Hamilton isn’t too far behind. Hamilton is the engine that gets the hurricanes power game going. They scored 33 Powerplay goals this season and, according to Natural Stat Trick, he was on the ice 23 times. Hamilton has 13 power play points, which is 11th among defenders. With four points, Jake Gardiner has the second most Powerplay points among the Hurricanes defenders.

Internal options

Replacing Hamilton will be a very difficult if not impossible task for Carolina that she can do with internal options. Gardiner was nowhere near as good as expected, as his back injury from last season not only affected his skating, which has always been one of his greatest strengths, but also affected his overall confidence. Maybe the first Powerplay unit will help him get back on track for a while.

Let’s forget the power game, because Hamilton is the third most common defender of the hurricanes and is only behind Slavin and Brett Pesce. He is on average over 17 minutes per game with the same strength. That’s a lot of minutes to replace. Hamilton leads the team with 1.87 points per hour with uniform strength. That’s a lot of production to replace.

Jake Bean is your best internal option. After an impressive 44 points last season in the AHL, he already has 27 points in his first 37 games with the Charlotte Checkers this season. One has to imagine that Bean gets the chance to prove himself, since it would obviously be ideal if he could replace Hamilton.

Next: The best player ever

However, the hurricanes will likely need to examine some candidates from outside the organization. They have reportedly stepped on the tires of numerous defenders. Now the hurricanes are likely to step up their efforts. However, the defense rental market is relatively weak, so the Canes may need to get creative to find a suitable replacement for their deadliest Blueline weapon.

advertisement