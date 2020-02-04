advertisement

We were intrigued when we came across this superb photo in our archives recently.

It was sent to us many years ago by reader Andrew Tucker of Whetstone.

advertisement

It shows one of the old buses of Leicester Corporation after its transformation into a mobile store.

These mobile stores were quite common on the outskirts of Leicester in the 1960s and 1970s, before the construction of huge supermarkets outside the city.

The bus in question is a 1960 Leyland Titan PD3 double decker (XRY 208) which, after serving with the city fleet, was converted by Belco Supermarkets, of Green Lane Road, Leicester.

It was broken during its tours by Leicester photographer Peter Newland in 1976 at the Kingsway in Braunstone Town.

Read more

Back to Leicester’s past

Andrew said at the time: “The bus visited various parts of the city throughout the week.

“As a boy, I remember seeing him several times on the Eyres Monsell estate where I lived.”

Want to know more about nostalgia for Leicestershire?

He explained that the bus then found temporary local fame in the press in the 1980s when it was bought by a property developer, turned into a large pigsty and set in a field in the Gynsills area of ​​Glenfield. .

These mobile stores were not without controversy, as they would often have parked near established local supermarkets, whose owners, quite naturally, were sidelined from sudden and unexpected competition.

.

advertisement