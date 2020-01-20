advertisement

The Super Bowl is just around the corner. Throwers and catchers report in less than a month. It can only mean one thing: it’s time to switch to fantasy baseball mode.

To be honest, die-hard fantasy baseball players will also admit that fantasy football is a much more entertaining game. The vast majority of fantasy baseball leagues are rotisserie-style – half of your league is out of competition by August, and the other half spends six months getting straight to the goal. Most fantasy baseball players are relieved at the end of the season, even if it was a great ride.

And that’s why the fantasy gods invented spots. If you’re looking for an easier way to play fantasy baseball, or if you want to dip your toes in fantasy baseball water for the first time, consider using a head-to-head scoring league format to start.

For those of you who are relatively new to the game, you probably had no idea what I was talking about when I mentioned a “rotisserie” league. I’m sorry! Rotisserie (or “roto”) is the most common way to play fantasy baseball.

The teams are ranked from first to last in each statistical category. As a rule, it is a “5 × 5” league. This means that you are classified into five categories: runs, home runs, RBI, steals and batting average. However, you can easily add other categories to the mix.

Your overall ranking is added to determine the total score and the person with the highest total score at the end of the season wins. Dead easy.

Trivia: Did you know it was called rotisserie because the name of the restaurant where the inventors of fantasy baseball came up with was La Rôtisserie Française? I also name all my best ideas after the place where I ate when they came to me. That is why my daughter loves her “Olive Garden Slandals” (half sandal, half slipper) and my son loves his “Buffalo Wild Wings” Sporkives “(a third fork, spoon and knife). But I digress.

However, in a head-to-head scoring league, you are involved in a fantasy football match every week, except that you collect statistics all week long, not just on Sundays (or Thursdays or Mondays) or occasionally on Saturdays (man , there is a lot of football). You draw a single opponent every week and all you care about is collecting more points than that particular opponent.

So far, pretty straightforward, right? Ok, so what are we talking about? Well, in a league of points, each statistical category is assigned a point value (think that DFS – usually a single is worth one point, a home run is four points, and so on), and that’s all that interests you.

Unlike in a rotisserie league, in a point league it doesn’t matter where you get your stats. It’s all about collecting points.

We’re not just talking about the standard 5 × 5 categories. Hitters get points for walks, pitchers get points for innings, etc.

Players also lose points for things like captive stealing or allowed runs earned. It is a wild ride.

As in fantasy football, your record could be 1: 0, 0: 1, or 0: 0: 1 after a week. And like in fantasy football, winners are crowned after playoffs, which means that you always have only one serious injury at the wrong time before you end your season.

So, sure, there are many positive and negative aspects. But if you want your league to get more involved, or if you’re just starting out in fantasy baseball, a scoring league is probably the way to go. And for the most part, the positions for points and rotisserie leagues are not that different, so you don’t have to worry too much to learn the nuances of the format.

Against this background, certain main differences have a significant impact on player values ​​in point leagues compared to rotisserie or category leagues. Let’s go through some of the most important things to think about when preparing for your direct points league.

Focus on the K / BB odds for players

The main difference between Rotisserie and Punkteliga formats is that Rotisserie deals with how a hitter produces in old school statistical categories like RBI or runs achieved. While these categories are also rewarded in point leagues, this format also takes the real value into account. In other words, a batsman gets more points for a double than for a single, but he also loses points for theft, as we discussed earlier.

Most importantly, Batters earn points for walks and points for strikeouts. Hitter, whose base percentage is much higher than the striking average, are far more valuable than rotisserie leagues in point leagues. For example, Joey Votto and Carlos Santana are players who are significantly more valuable due to their high hearing rates in points leagues.

Innings eaters are also people

Strikeouts are incredibly important in point leagues, so you might want to start a little earlier than in this ace. But more importantly, like in real baseball, pitchers that can only give you innings make a big difference. In point leagues you get points for each inning or partial inning.

That being said, these rare 200 innings players could make the difference between the playoffs and the playoffs as long as you’re not just playing Rick Porcello. The more innings a pitcher throws, the more strikeouts he has and the better he can shoot for a win.

The possibilities for points with an innings eater are endless! Or better. Either way it works.

Closer are not sexy, but starting jugs that qualify as relievers are

NO contacts are heavily devalued in weekly head-to-head formats. Kirby Yates can affect your rotisserie league, but in a league of points his influence is hardly that great. Closer throw only a few innings and can do without a save or even a single inning for a whole week.

But start jugs that qualify as relief jugs? That is the ticket.

Instead of sitting there and hoping to get closer to the game, owners of this merchandise could relax, knowing that they were getting pretty significant points from at least one of their RP spots a week, especially in a two-start week ,

So if you’re in your scoring league draft and see an SP qualifying as RP, don’t be afraid to pull the trigger a little earlier this year. Because even if he gives you mediocre numbers again, they make a difference when you play an RP slot.

Balanced squad, narrow squad

When you create a rotisserie design, you have to constantly think about your planned stand in each category. Do you have enough steals? What do your home runs look like?

But in point leagues none of that matters. It’s really just about collecting as many points as possible.

So are these specialists stealing? You don’t have to worry here.

Does your team look a bit like performance? No big deal.

Design production only wherever you can find it. Trust me; It is a liberating feeling!

And to be honest, many point league players forget this maxim in their designs. Fantasy players who have spent most of their time in rotisserie or category formats are trained to look at their roster as they draft and focus on their team’s weakness. Avoid temptation.

Consistency is key

In a rotisserie format, you don’t care whether rackets or pitchers go through long breaks. While it may be frustrating to see, you only care where a player’s numbers appear at the end of the season.

However, this is not the case in point leagues. A batter that remains without a hit for a week, or a pitcher that is destroyed on a trip, will make your entire matchup fail. Boring and steady is always preferable to the boom or bust because they give you a better chance of winning weeks and winning the playoffs.

That doesn’t mean you should avoid streaky clubs. When you are faced with a choice, of course you always choose the logical choice.

Think about the future

This is just a tip for management this season, but it is crucial if you hope to break the championship belt. Especially once you’re in the playoffs, you need to think about how your lineup might look a week or two later.

As we have already discussed, innings and strikeouts play an important role in a points league. So take a look at who could be a two-starter launcher with decent matchups in two weeks, and grab that player in advance. For example, thinking about your lineup a week or two in advance can make the difference between winning and losing your league.

Dan Harris is an outstanding author for FantasyPros. You can find more information from Dan in his archive or follow him on Twitter at @ danharris80,

