Ayo Dosunmu scored a career-high 27 points, including the game-winner in the last second, as No. 21 Illinois extended its winning run to six games by beating Michigan 64-62 on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Dosunmu also caught seven rebounds for the Illini (15-5 overall, 7-2 Big Ten), who took the only first-place possession in the conference. Andres Feliz had 15 points and seven rebounds, while Trent Frazier added 10 points.

Zavier Simpson scored 17 points for the Wolverines (11-8, 2-6), who have lost four straight. Jon Teske and Franz Wagner each had 12 points, but Michigan lost to Illinois for the second time this season.

Isaiah Livers before the Wolverines returned to action after missing six games with a groin injury. Livers was injured again in a drunken attempt with 15:34 left and did not return. He finished with seven points and five rebounds.

Illinois defenseman Alan Griffin served the first of a two-game Big Ten suspension for doubling an opponent.

Dosunmu had 16 points in the first half, while the Illini led 34-30 in the first half. Simpson kept his team close with 11 points. Michigan made only one of his 11 3-point attempts during the half and had no assists in his 11 baskets.

The Wolverines had an 8-1 lead early in the second half, seized by a Livers 3 goalie, to gain a 38-37 lead.

Illinois repeated seven straight points in the half to earn a 52-47 lead. Dosunmu hit a 3-goalie and a jumper and Feliz made a position during this period.

Michigan scored the next five points to tie it. With 4:44 left, David DeJulius knocked down a ground to give the Wolverines a 60-58 advantage.

Dosunmu tied it with a deployment but DeJulius responded with an initial shot. Neither side scored again until Frazier hit two free throws with 51 seconds left to tie it at 62-62.

After Teske missed a shot in the lane, Dosunmu threw in his crucial decision-making hit on Simpson.

