With European relations in the spotlight, Dr Alex Fleming of the University of St Andrews tells Michael Alexander about centuries of Flemish migration to the Mail Country.

Migration has never been far from the news in the past decade, whether it be issues related to the number of East Europeans settling in Scotland or the debate over the number of refugees that we should or should not take from Syria.

The European Union referendum in 2016 and the Brexit that followed also focused attention on Britain’s relations with the continent.

But it is historic immigration from Flanders – in northern Belgium – that has been at the center of the work of Dr. Alex Fleming, a retired academic and banker from the University of St Andrews, who recently co-edited a book with Professor Roger Mason entitled “Scotland and the Flemish People”.

Kellie Castle in Fife has Flemish influence

The publication draws on research undertaken by the Institute of Scottish Historical Research at the University of St Andrews and examines a migration group that came to Scotland over a period of 500 years from the 12th century.

While it is probably an exaggeration to say that up to a third of the current Scottish population may have had Flemish ancestors, Dr. Fleming said that there is no doubt that Scotland is a “bastard nation” with a long tradition of welcoming migrants from the continent and plenty of evidence to testify to their impact.

“The first Flemish settlers in Britain came with the invading force of William the Conqueror in 1066,” said Dr. Fleming, a retired economist who held positions at the Bank of England, at the World Bank and the University of St Andrews. He received an honorary LLD from the university in 1999.

“The Flemings had the right wing of the battle formation.

Edzell Castle has a Flemish influence

“They were closely allied with the Normans, in particular because William’s wife was the daughter of a count of Flanders.

“William rewarded the Flemings for their help with the land in England.

“Thus, a first Flemish establishment in England was established.

“Some 60 years later, David I ascended the throne of Scotland and his wife Maud, of Flemish origin, came from England with him accompanied by a suite of his parents.

“The regions of Scotland most associated with the settlement of these Flemings were Upper Clydesdale and Moray, but Fife, Angus and Perthshire also welcomed these first arrivals.”

Alex Fleming

Dr. Fleming explained that more Flemings were likely to come to the north of Scotland when, in 1154, the English king Henry II expelled all mercenaries, many of whom were Flemish, from England.

Mercenaries ravaged England during the civil wars that disfigured the reign of Henry’s predecessor, Steven (1135-54).

But there have been other developments in Flanders itself which were to lead to outward migration.

There was a very productive commercial relationship between Flanders and Scotland between the 12th and 15th centuries.

Much of this involved the export to Flanders of Scottish wool and other sheep-like products with high-end products of different types flowing in the opposite direction.

Sheep

During the 13th and 14th centuries, the weaving industry developed rapidly in Flanders, resulting in an increasing demand for land for sheep grazing.

This was accompanied by significant growth in the population of Flanders. This overcrowding has led people to leave Flanders for economic reasons. Some may have come to Scotland.

In addition, with strong commercial links, Flemish merchants came to the eastern districts of Scotland, such as Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth, Edinburgh and Berwick (when they were under Scottish control) as well as the coastal villages adjacent to the Forth estuary.

“At the end of the 16th century, the Scottish government recognized the value of encouraging Flemish weavers to settle in Scotland,” said Dr Fleming.

Huntingtower in Perth has Flemish affluence

“Laws of Parliament were passed in 1581 and 1587 which provided them with economic incentives to settle in Scotland and train young Scots in the art of weaving.

“In the 16th and 17th centuries, another phase of Flemish migration to Scotland took place, although the number of people involved could have been relatively small.

“The root cause of this was religious persecution.

The ideals of the reform found great support in the cities of Flanders, where there was a long tradition of free thought, autonomy and openness.

Raven-shaped gable reflects Flemish influence

“But the Spanish Catholic leaders in Flanders have sought to aggressively eradicate these ideals by encouraging many Flemings to flee.”

Dr Fleming said that the enduring footprint of Flemish in Scotland and Courrier Country in particular can be seen in a variety of ways.

“The clearest physical footprint is seen in existing structures of various types,” he said.

“The Flemings were reputed to be builders of defensive fortifications in medieval times and evidence of this can still be seen today in clods – that is, mounds of earth that supported bailey palisades wooden – in various parts of Scotland as well as the remains of castles. .

Mons Meg at Edinburgh Castle

“Examples in Fife include the castles of Kellie, Loch Leven and Aberdour and a clod in Leuchars. Near Perth, Huntingtower Castle is of Flemish origin, as is Edzell Castle in Angus.

“Several towns and villages in Scotland also bear witness to Flemish colonization, as shown by certain place names. In Fife, for example, there was a place called Fleming-Beath while in the area north of the Tay there was a Flemingis-Land and a Flemington.

Dr. Fleming said there was also a noticeable Flemish influence on Scottish architecture. This is most easily seen in the pan tiles and the raven steps which are characteristic of a number of Fife villages on the north side of the Forth estuary where Flemish new arrivals may have settled.

Some Scottish churches have also benefited from Flemish influence. For example, a Flemish craftsman, Peter Flemisman, carved statues for the exterior of the Falkland Palace while a notable example of Flemish ironwork that has survived is the gilded brass chandelier at St John’s Church in Perth.

Falklands Palace

Maynard the Fleming, who lived in Scotland in the early Middle Ages, was credited with the architectural layout of St Andrews. Indeed, his street plan has survived to this day.

A number of more subtle influences include the absorption of Flemish words into Scottish vocabulary.

The Flemish influence on the Scottish language is particularly felt in the areas where there were important contact areas, for example trade and fabric. But there are other commonly used Scottish words that originate in Flanders.

17th century house with Flemish influence

The Scottish word “scone”, for example, is derived from the Flemish “schooner”.

“The role that the Flemings would have played in the formation of the games of golf and curling is perhaps more controversial,” said Dr. Fleming.

“The two games may well have their origins in Flanders, having been brought to Scotland by migrants and traders in medieval times. They were then refined and adapted in the Scottish context evolving towards the popular games that we know today. “

Family names such as Fleming, Sutherland, Murray, Innes, Douglas, Lindsay, Dowie, Frame and Crabbe are also among those likely to have Flemish ties.

* Scotland and the Flemish people, edited by Alexander Fleming and Roger Mason, is published in Great Britain in 2019 by John Donald, an imprint of Birlinn Ltd.

