As 2020 marks the 10th Cateran Yomp, Gayle Ritchie meets this year’s event ambassador Andy Garthwaite – a military amputee with a brain-powered bionic arm…

September 5, 2010, 7:20 am A moment in time etched indelibly in the mind of Andy Garthwaite.

A soldier in the British army, he was serving in Helmand, Afghanistan, when a rocket-propelled grenade exploded from his right arm during an intense firefight.

If it weren’t for his comrades, who radioed a helicopter and transported it in a matter of minutes – and the fact that, by some miracle, a shrapnel had cauterized his wound, preventing him from bleed – Andy wouldn’t be alive today.

Unfortunately, his close friend, Lance Corporal Joseph Poole of Glasgow, was killed in the attack.

This year marks a decade since that fateful day, and it was a long and painful road to recovery for two-year-old dad Andy.

But when I meet the 32-year-old young man from South Tyneside – who has the honor of being the ambassador for Cateran Yomp 2020 – I discover an optimistic young man who is the personification of positivity and inspiration.

As the first person in the UK to have a thought-controlled bionic arm, Andy considers himself extremely fortunate.

“At first I thought it would be impossible – it seemed ridiculous and a little scary in science fiction,” he admits.

“But just a few months after the surgery, I was back in fitness with this incredible bionic arm powered by my brain.

“Thanks to the arm, I can’t do anything. I have a job, I can drive, I’m back on my bike and now I’m training for the Cateran Yomp. “

Andy and his bionic arm.

THE TRAGEDY

Andy was in the service of the Queen’s Royal Lancers when his life completely changed. He was looking for a complex when his unit suffered heavy attacks.

“There were a lot of bullets flying, a lot of rockets that exploded, then it calmed down, so we continued our usual morning routine, having breakfast and coffee,” he recalls.

“Around 7:15 am, all hell was unleashed. As I was firing my weapon, a Taliban soldier we had not spotted – he was about 25 meters away – fired a rocket.

“It cut my arm. I thought I was going to die. I was lying there in the desert – I could see my arm detached from my body – and I thought it was the end. But I didn’t want to die. I wanted to go home. I wanted to see my family. “

Surprisingly, the shrapnel from the rocket had cauterized one of Andy’s main arteries, preventing him from bleeding to death.

His comrades rushed to his rescue, injected him with morphine, and put him in a helicopter.

“They put my arm in a black bag, which was surreal,” he recalls.

“I started to lose consciousness, so a boy hit me in the face and kept slapping me to keep me active.

“I kept looking through to see my friend Joseph who was receiving CPR. Unfortunately, he passed away. “

Brought back to Camp Bastion safely, Andy was then transferred to Manchester Hospital for surgery and rehabilitation.

A few months later, when he ventured into his local pub in order to resume a kind of normalcy, Andy learned the terrible news that two other comrades had been killed in action. It hit him hard.

“I got a little bit of that blame,” he recalls. “It made me wonder if I went there if I could have done something. But you cannot live on blame or self-doubt; you cannot dwell on the past. You cannot change what happened. “

Naturally, Andy felt weak for a while as he struggled to accept the fact that he had lost his dream job in the military and believed that he would no longer be able to write, drive or ride his motorcycle.

“I felt that I had finished. But I loved being a soldier – I was good at it. I have fought a lot with myself.

“It was a big change at home. I have a wife Kailey and two young children – a child of three and five. I had a hard time coming back and adapting to be a dad. I am not aggressive in any way, but I would somehow feel boiled and angry because when you have kids you want to provide; you want to do everything for your family. So yes, I sometimes hit brick walls where I couldn’t physically do things.

“I couldn’t go out to change the diapers! I can do it with one hand!”

Andy and his wife Kailey train for the Yomp.

THE BIONIC MAN

It sounded like science fiction when in January 2012, the Viennese bionic society Otto Block undertook to equip Andy with a bionic arm that would be controlled by his brain. He was the first person in the UK to undergo revolutionary surgery.

The injured soldier underwent targeted muscle re-innervation, which involved rewiring some of his nerves so that the nerve fibers that once controlled the movements of his arms and hands would instead connect to the muscles in his chest.

Essentially, the electrodes placed on his chest capture muscle movements and convert them into signals that direct the prosthetic limb. By thinking of moving individual fingers, he can move his bionic hand.

“When they taught me how to use the chest muscle to control the arm, it was strange,” he recalls. “The prosthetic arm was not even attached to me; it was on a table a few feet away! It took a while to get used to, but it revolutionized my life and created opportunities that I would never have never thought possible. “

Thanks to the bionic arm, Andy can devote himself to his passion for motorcycles.

A recent highlight was to go around the track during the Isle of Man TT races.

“It was incredible to find a little buzz in my life after being shot and having rockets flying on me,” he beams.

“I was going over the top speeds – legally – which was phenomenal. It brought some fun back into my life. “

© Alan Richardson

Andy at Dundee’s City Quay.

ABF THE SOLDIERS ‘CHARITY

Following the 2010 attack and his injuries, Andy could no longer drive a motorcycle or drive a car, and was released on medical parole from the military. It was then that he contacted ABF The Soldiers’s Charity.

“The charity was there to help me off the load, to help with things I never thought of,” he says.

“It was the end of my military career, it was all I wanted, so I needed help finding a new job, writing a CV … all those little things. My predominant arm was gone – I couldn’t write – so the charity bought me an iPad.

“I got my license back and bought a car. It was £ 6,000 to adapt to a management adaptation and again, the charity stepped in to help.

“When we moved into a new house, the charity paid for a specially adapted wet room, which made life much easier. In the end, the charity helped me rebuild my life. “

Andy got a part-time job in a property management company and has since built his own real estate portfolio.

Being an ambassador for the Cateran Yomp 2020 is her way of paying back the soldiers’ charity for the incredible service she has rendered him.

“I’m getting back on my feet; I’m in good shape, finally, healthy and fairly independent. The charity has changed my life, so I want to give something back.

“I spent 22 years enjoying life with two arms, but I had 10 years living an exceptional life with one arm – and the prosthetic limb, of course!

“Life has not stopped at all. I have a wife and two children whom I love and cherish. There is always light at the end of the tunnel.”

© Alan Richardson

Andy visited the V&A Dundee and discovered a prototype of his bionic arm!

YOMP 2020

In addition to 2020 being the 10th anniversary of Andy’s life-changing injuries, this is the 10th Cateran Yomp, an epic hike through rural Perthshire.

Taking place on June 6 and 7 in the foothills of the Cairngorms, it is the most important and difficult event of its kind.

Teams cover 54 (gold), 36 (silver) or 22 (bronze) miles in 24 hours with hilly and hilly terrain adding to the challenge.

Since 2010, the event has raised more than £ 3.8 million for The Soldiers’s Charity – funds that have helped thousands of veterans serving soldiers and their families.

Andy goes for the biggest challenge, the 54-miler, with a team of seven friends and family, including his wife Kailey. They have already started training, accumulating miles over the Yorkshire Peaks.

“The name of our team is Thirteen hands, fourteen feet,” chuckles Andy.

“I have climbed mountains and hiked in the military, but I have done nothing like the Yomp. It’s a great honor to be a Yomp ambassador and I want to set a good example! The biggest challenge for us will be to stay motivated. “

© Ed Smith

The Cateran Yomp is a grueling but fun endurance event in June.

Any advice for Yompers to take up the grueling challenge? “You have to dig deep and remember what you are doing it for.

“People have different obstacles. Your Everest could be the 22 mile route.

“When it comes to hiking in the dark, all night, you’re going to be physically exhausted. It’s about training your mind to overcome this and to keep away any bad thoughts. Your mind may tell you to stop, but you must have something that keeps you going.

“There is no better way to get in shape than to train for the Yomp. And during the day, you will explore a beautiful corner of Scotland while raising funds for a very worthy cause. “

Although soldiers’ charity has helped soldiers, veterans and their families financially, the aid is not limited to money.

It is a charity where people take the time to talk and listen.

“Knowing that there is a friendly voice on the other end of the phone or being able to speak and speak to someone at an ABF branch can make such a difference, especially when you feel that no one understands,” says Andy.

“Suicide is a major problem among soldiers and veterans. Soldiers can run into so many problems when they return to civilian life, but thanks to charity there is help there. We need to raise essential funds to help fight suicide and other mental health issues. “

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m8ILfV4XxLc (/ integrated)

Andy hopes his story will inspire others to join Yomp and encourage future yompers to join now – to give you a chance to get enough training.

“We have 18 weeks to go before the big day – so you have plenty of time to go miles!” He smiles.

“I train as hard as I can; I know it will be something I will be talking about in the years to come. This is the challenge of a lifetime and I can’t wait to get started! “

© PA

Are you tough enough to face Yomp 2020?

© PA

Yomping through the night is a magical experience.

Info

Millionaire bra entrepreneur Baroness Michelle Mone was the very first ambassador when the Yomp was launched in 2011.

While Dundonian Lorraine Kelly was adopted in 2012, cycling champion Mark Beaumont did in 2013, former Scottish rugby captain Rob Wainwright did in 2014 and mountaineer Polly Murray did in 2015.

Paralympic weightlifter Micky Yule was the ambassador for 2016, former infantryman Stewart Harris in 2017, army veteran and hero climber Les Binns in 2018 and ski adventurer Major Sandy Hennis did so in 2019.

This year is “the bionic man” and the turn of army veteran Andy Garthwaite.

Last year, 1,000 yompers, including soldiers and veterans, signed up for the event.

Register for Yomp 2020 before February 29 and take advantage of the reduced registration fee of £ 99 per person or £ 80 for serving military personnel / veterans. The fundraising goal for each yomper is £ 400. Soldierscharity.org/yomp

