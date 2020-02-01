advertisement

Dortmund lost 3-1 to Union in the first round. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Dortmund vs Union Berlin

Signa Iduna Park, Dortmund

Saturday, 01-02-2020 @ 17:30

Ref: Benjamin Courtis

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre has no further injuries to deal with at the moment. But, he will always miss the services of Thomas Delaney. On the bright side, Dan-Axel Zagadou should return to the starting lineup after missing a few games due to an injury. The Frenchman could return at the expense of Lukasz Piszczek. This means that Manuel Akanji will pass through the rear right center slot, Zagadou starting at the other end. The three-man backline will be led by Mats Hummels. Achraf Hakimi and Raphael Guerreiro, for their part, are guaranteed to occupy the rear locations. Their offensive support could be essential as Dortmund seeks to overwhelm the Union Berlin backline this weekend. Things could remain unchanged in the midfield, where the duo of Axel Witsel and Julian Brandt have performed rather well in recent weeks. Mahmoud Dahoud and Mario Gotze will be an additional option for Favre. And finally, in attack, Marco Reus is tipped to keep his place in box number nine. This means that Erling Haaland will have to wait once again to make his full debut for his new club. Reus should be associated with the offensive duo of Thorgan Hazard and Jadon Sancho while Roman Burki is a guaranteed starter between the sticks.

Union Berlin coach Urs Fischer is expected to deploy a deep defensive line the way they did in the reverse match. The three imposing rears of Kevin Schlotterbeck, Marvin Friedrich and former Dortmund star Neven Subotic will defend in depth, almost inviting pressure from Dortmund attackers. This is where the two central midfielders of Christian Gentner and Robert Andrich could come in handy. Both are known for their excellent pace of work and could easily fall between the central halves, making Union more rigid during the defensive phases. Meanwhile, Christopher Trimmel and Christopher Lenz’s two wingers could play a key role in minimizing the influence of Guerreiro and Hakimi on the other side. They could also exploit their attack mentality by launching counterattacks with long bullets. The Union Berlin attack will be led by the mighty Sebastian Andersson and Anthony Ujah, who are both capable of making a difference with their score prowess. However, they will mainly be provided by Marcus Ingvartsen’s only attacking midfielder.

Union Berlin celebrated their very first Bundesliga victory in a 3-1 victory over Dortmund on day three. Dortmund have played two home games against Union, both in the DFB-Pokal. BVB won both meetings. Dortmund have lost only one of their last eight Bundesliga games. Dortmund are the only Bundesliga team still undefeated at home this season. Last season, the BVB suffered their first and only home defeat in their 16th game of the season at Signal Iduna Park (4-2 against Schalke). Dortmund lost 3-1 in their first meeting against the newly promoted Union this season. They have lost the last two games in a single season to a team promoted in 1999-2000 (against SpVgg Unterhaching).

Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich

OPEL Arena, Mainz

Saturday, 01-02-2020 @ 17:30

Ref: Bastien Dankert

Bayern Munich have won five of their last nine Bundesliga games with a margin of three or more. Bayern Munich have scored more than 3.5 goals in five of their last nine Bundesliga games. No Bundesliga team has conceded more goals than Mainz this season. Only one Bundesliga team has failed to score in more matches than Mainz this season.

Bayern Munich will travel to face Mainz this weekend in the German Bundesliga. Bayern hope to stay on the heels of RB Leipzig championship leaders as they face Mainz in difficulty. Given their recent form, Bayern will likely prove to be a difficult force for Mainz’s hosts to stop in.

Bayern Munich have won each of their last five Bundesliga games. In addition, Bayern’s form in recent weeks has allowed them to gain more points than any other Bundesliga team in the last six games. Bayern have won 15 points in the last six games. It is at least two more points than any other Bundesliga team.

On top of that, Bayern’s form away from home has been impressive this season. They have scored 17 points in their nine games away from the Bundesliga. Only two Bundesliga teams have gained more away points than Bayern this season. We think they will likely continue this impressive form this weekend.

Unlike Bayern, Mainz has had less impressive results in recent weeks. Saturday’s hosts have lost five of their last six Bundesliga games. Their form in the last six games has allowed them to gain just three points. No Bundesliga team has gained fewer points than Mainz during this period.

On top of that, Mainz has been poor at home this season. They have lost six of their nine home games in the Bundesliga this season. They have won a total of nine points at home this season. Only two Bundesliga teams had a worse home record than Mainz before Saturday’s game.

Mainz has lost each of its last three home games in the Bundesliga. We believe it is unlikely that they will end this losing streak in a tough game against Bayern Munich.

RB Leipzig vs Borrusia Monchengladbach

Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

Saturday, 01-02-2020 @ 20:30

Ref: Tobias Stieler

RB Leipzig have won six of their nine home games in the Bundesliga this season. Borussia Monchengladbach have lost four of their last six away games to the Bundesliga. Borussia Monchengladbach haven’t won each of their last seven games against RB Leipzig. RB Leipzig have scored at least three goals in each of their last five home games in the Bundesliga.

RB Leipzig will host Borussia Monchengladbach this Saturday evening in the German Bundesliga. This match will see two of the Bundesliga’s most impressive teams this season face off once again. Leipzig are looking to bounce back from last weekend’s loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in Saturday’s tough test against Mönchengladbach.

RB Leipzig have been one of the most impressive Bundesliga home teams this season. They have accumulated a total of 20 points in their nine home games in the Bundesliga. Only three teams have accumulated more points than they did at home this season before Saturday’s game.

Leipzig have won six of their nine home games in the Bundesliga, losing just one all season. On top of that, the recent form of Leipzig at home has been particularly impressive. They have won each of their last five home games in the Bundesliga.

Monchengladbach will have a difficult task to overcome Leipzig at Red Bull Arena this Saturday.

Borussia Mönchengladbach will not be encouraged by their recent away from home fights before the match on Saturday. They have won only four of their nine away games in the Bundesliga this season.

However, on top of that, the Mönchengladbach have failed to win five of their last six games away from the Bundesliga, including each of their last four games. In addition, the Mönchengladbach have lost four of their last six Bundesliga away matches. We think they may have to fight a strong local team at RB Leipzig.

Monchengladbach has also experienced historical difficulties against RB Leipzig in recent times. They haven’t won any of their last seven games against the hosts on Saturday.

Other matches and results

Saturday, 01-02-2020

-Hoffenheim vs Leverkusen at 5.30 p.m.

-Dusseldorf vs Frankfurt at 5.30 p.m.

-Augsbourg vs Bremen @ 5.30pm

Sunday, 02-02-2020

-Koln vs Freiburg @ 5.30pm

-Paderborn vs Wolfsburg at 8 p.m.

Friday, 31-01-2020

-Hertha Berlin 0-0 Schalke 04

