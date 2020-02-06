advertisement

By signing this agreement, both ‘Dorna Sports’ and ‘La Liga’ are strengthening their commitment to protecting the distribution of legal content globally and in partnership with television operators and digital platforms.

As part of this deal, La Liga will use its own tools to monitor and remove the audio-visual content of illegally hosted MotoGP and World Superbike Championship (WSBK) hosted on social networks, digital platforms and mobile applications.

The partnership includes the Italian Dorna WSBK, which runs WSBK.

Fake profiles that use the “Dorna Sport” logo and title as well as those related to the Dorna Championships will also be reviewed and eliminated.

In addition, the human, technical and legal resources of La Liga will be used to monitor and de-index pages that use illegal Dorna Sports content from search engines. Tools developed by the LaLiga Content Technology Protection Team also allow you to track, prosecute, and compile legal evidence to combat illegal transfers through IPTV and Cardsharing.

La Liga president Javier Tebas talks about joint venture. “With this alliance, La Liga is expanding its commitment to the fight against audiovisual piracy. La Liga and we will continue to invest in technical tools and human resources to advance this field. ”

Manila Arroyo, Managing Director of Dorna Sports, shared his views. “The signing of the agreement shows our commitment to the fight against piracy. Protection of audio-visual rights is of great importance because of the attractive nature of the content. It is much more harmful than the effects of piracy, as well as MotoGP and WorldSBK will benefit greatly from tools developed by the La Liga technology team, which is a global reference point and therefore, a guarantee of the security of our priorities. “

