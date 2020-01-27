advertisement

The first important milestone for the start of Irish rugby was Tuesday in the Algarve, when Andy Farrell announced his first team selection as head coach for the opening game of the six nations against Scotland at 4:45 p.m. next Saturday.

The slate was wiped off and an infusion of fresh faces forced the way into the 35-man squad. They have been stationed in Portugal since last Wednesday. Since Farrell and his repositioned Irish trainer ticket had not previously made a benchmark selection, predicting this team announcement is more difficult than it has been for many years. There are also a variety of close calls to make.

advertisement

From the newcomers knocking on the door, it’s no surprise when the hitherto unknown 21-year-old Leinster duo number eight, Caelan Doris, and hooker Ronan Kelleher force their way into matchday 23 to compete against Scotland ,

Kelleher’s lack of play time due to the broken hand in early December could delay his first test start, as Ulster’s Rob Herring is the most experienced of the three hookers who are likely to wear the number two jersey. But at least Kelleher is probably in the bank.

The shape and fitness of Doris offers a more convincing case. He is a very complete all-round eight player, a strong ball carrier, a strong defender and a good football player.

Farrell and Co would be reluctant to sacrifice CJ Stander’s exceptional performance on both sides of the ball, not least because he appeared in a typically tireless style during the World Cup and maintained this high volume for Münster this season. It is conceivable that Stander will move into the background at the expense of his Munster captain Peter O’Mahony.

The two decisions at loosehead and tighthead are also up for grabs, while Devin Toner and Ultan Dillane do everything they can to be included in the second row. But the form of Iain Henderson, who led Ulster into the knockout phase of the Heineken Champions Cup, should be next to James Ryan, one of the XV starter’s few absolute certainties, along with Captain Johnny Sexton (whose recovery from his knee injury is always in full Was underway) deserve his retention, of course, to make him available for this game) and Garry Ringrose.

The most controversial decision was and remains scrumhalf’s. The shape of John Cooney has taken him to a new level and he is definitely going to come up with more big pieces and tries than Conor Murray or any other crush.

However, Cooney’s placement capabilities are essentially irrelevant to this choice, as no one will take the kick tee off the skipper. In addition, Murray’s Irish partnership with Sexton is important, as is his recently improved form. His pass and kick were better and his defense was still strong – a factor that will certainly count at Farrell. Just as Brian O’Driscoll has pointed out, Murray’s working relationship will span two Lions tours.

Only once did Joe Schhmidt have Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki and Ringrose fit and available for the same match, and he solved the riddle by putting Henshaw on the defender for last year’s Six Nations defeat against England. So we never really knew who his best Irish midfield was.

Ironically, though almost inevitably, with all three fit and in the camp, we’ll immediately find out which pairing Farrell prefers. Given the way Ringrose tears things up for Leinster in the middle, it’s now a question of who he works with. Aki’s form was very strong for Connacht, with whom he has committed his future again, but it could be that the Leinster 10-12-13 axis of Sexton, Henshaw and Ringrose compete against him and the trio again against the unified Scottish ,

The intrigue doesn’t end there either, because any trio of five could be selected to make up the three defenders, although Jordan Larmour is believed to be fit, and Farrell’s comments on the pioneering Leinster full-back suggest that he was due to the decision He had a serious foot injury injury last Saturday week after Benetton.

Even if it’s fit, Farrell and Co might choose Will Addison as a defender. He is still susceptible to one or two defensive mistakes, but he gives Ireland something else, and without his injuries the noble Addison would certainly have been looked at before.

This could mean Larmour is starting on the wing, whether fit or not, maybe Andrew Conway will displace Keith Earls. Jacob Stockdale’s return to experimental, creative, and strong form is likely to keep him.

That leaves a few more problems on the bench, some of which are so devilishly difficult to name. Dillane could be more dynamic than toner, and a third unoccupied player, Max Deegan, can run in the back row, although it would be a big challenge to do without O’Mahony.

However, unlike for some time, this is open to serious speculation, not least because Farrell has continued to violate the latest custom by revealing his hand on a Tuesday instead of two days later.

Ireland versus Scotland (possible): Addison; Larmour or Conway, Ringrose, Henshaw, Stockdale; Küster (capt), Murray; Heaven, Herring, Furlong, Henderson, Ryan, Stander, van der Flier, Doris. replacement: Kilcoyne, Kelleher, Porter, Dillane, Deegan.

advertisement