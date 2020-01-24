advertisement

MOSKOW – A Russian anti-doping agency official said Friday that Viktor Chegin, a prominent race walking trainer serving a lifelong doping ban, is continuing to work with athletes in training camps.

Chegin was banned for life in 2016 after a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) revealed that there was a “systematic doping regime” under his influence at a training facility in the city of Saransk, about 600km to Saransk. east of Moscow.

But the 57-year-old continues to train, despite athletes being barred from receiving coaching, strategies, nutritional or medical advice from on-field coaches or medical staff, said Margarita Pakhnotskaya, vice president of Russia’s anti-doping agency RUSADA.

“Chegin is still working to this day,” she said. “He is hiding from security guards. He walks around in a hood and glasses. He switches vehicles. To catch him we would need police, a law enforcement operation, wiretaps, etc. “

Reuters could not independently confirm its account and Chegin could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reuters reported last year that Chegin had won a combined contract of 8.5 million rubles ($ 130,000) since his ban, to provide security at a sports site where he was previously coach.

Although that business regulation is not banned under anti-doping rules, it raises questions about why Russia, which says it has reformed its practices, continued to support a high-profile coach serving a life ban.

The contract for Chegin’s firm was canceled following a Reuters report. The company has since changed its name and owner.

Race riders on Chegin’s charge used blood transfusions, violating doping rules, and took banned substances, according to the report commissioned by WADA.

In 2018, five Russian racing pedestrians were deprived of their permission to compete internationally as neutrals pending further investigation of their participation in a training camp with Chegin in Kyrgyzstan.

The Athletics Federation of Russia was suspended in 2015 over doping tests institutionalized in the sport.

World Athletics, the global governing body of athletics, formerly known as the IAAF, halted Russia’s relocation process in November last year.

The decision came after the federation’s president and six other people were temporarily suspended for providing forged documents to justify a location violation by top blouse Danil Lysenko.

Russia is also in the process of appealing a four-year ban to compete under its banner at major international events, including this year’s Tokyo Olympics, in retribution for providing WADA with doctored laboratory data. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Toby Davis)

