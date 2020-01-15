advertisement

There are movies where you just know what you’re getting into.

For example, you can’t have a Bond movie without someone in a tuxedo. You also can’t have, say, a ‘Star Wars’ movie without it being placed in space. Likewise, you cannot have a game called “Doom Eternal” and it should not be covered in blood and blood. These are constants in our reality, like the blue sky and the green grass. It’s just.

So with that in mind, the new trailer for ‘Doom Eternal’ is just as violent, noisy, scary and just full as you would expect. You’re basically talking about two and a half minutes of horror, chaos, terrifying demons, deep-spoken monologues, shotgun explosions and jumps and physics-defying jumps. That’s all you could want from a trailer for the ‘Doom’ sequel, so just put on some decent headphones and let them take over.

It’s beautiful. ‘Doom Eternal’ will be released on March 20.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkklG9MA0vM [/ integrated]

