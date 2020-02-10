advertisement

The local theater chain where I previously lived, organized a limited run for Parasite, the runaway indie hit directed by Bong Joon-ho who brought home a whole series of Oscars on Sunday evening, including the coveted “Best Picture” award. However, I have noticed today that the film, which tells a moving story about class and greed, is coming back for a new run in even more theaters here, which shouldn’t be a surprise and perhaps the case where you live. . Big Oscar winners often return for another show in theaters, to take advantage of all the buzz that comes from winning a golden statue.

I mention all of that, because it also gives us an idea about something else: the timing of the final streaming release of Parasite.

You may be wondering where you can stream the film, which this year took all the Oscars home for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Film. Sunday night was the first time that a foreign-language film won Best Picture in the 91-year history of the ceremony, and in addition to its strong Oscars show, Parasite also took the Palme d’Or home to the Cannes Film Festival.

To date, Parasite has raised $ 18 million at the US checkout, according to The Washington Post. Estimates are that it will eventually go beyond $ 25 million, a rarity for foreign-language films in the US and a record that has not been reached since the French comedy Amelie appeared on the cinema here 18 years ago. Parasite’s distributor Neon has a deal with Hulu where the streamer must have his films presented after their theatrical runs, so that streaming fans are the answer to where you can stream the blockbuster.

The question is when.

No details about that yet, but our prediction is somewhere between now and around April, perhaps no later than May. Returning parasite to theaters for another brief pleasure after the Oscars, the streaming release slows down slightly. But even then you don’t have to wait that long if you don’t want to. To be more specific, you now actually have digital options if you want to take advantage of this.

Amazon currently has Parasite available for both rent and purchase (for $ 3.99 or $ 14.99 respectively). The same applies to iTunes, which offers the film for rent or purchase for the same prices.

