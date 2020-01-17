advertisement

DUBAI – All countries involved in the crash of the Ukrainian plane in Iran should avoid turning it into a political issue, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said Friday.

“We urge all parties not to make human affairs, especially this tragic accident, an excuse for political gestures,” Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying by the semi-official ISNA news agency.

The five countries whose citizens died when Iran hit the plane last week said on Thursday that Tehran should pay compensation to the families of the victims and that the world was watching for its response.

Mousavi said Iran had cooperated “beyond expectations” with countries whose citizens were killed in the clash, according to ISNA.

Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan and Britain also said after a meeting of officials in London that Iran should conduct a “full, independent and transparent international investigation open to grieving nations”.

Iran’s Elite Revolutionary Guard accidentally confiscated the Ukrainian single-missile plane, killing all 176 on board.

Mousavi said it was “strange” that the Canadian Foreign Ministry had sought consular access to the crash, pointing out that almost all the victims of the accident have been identified.

(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by John Stonestreet)

