The Indianagolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars have something in common as they head to Sunday’s regular season finale in Jacksonville, Fla.

Both teams have gone through difficult stretches late in the season that will leave them out of season after season, but both can gain some level of satisfaction by going into the off season with a win on Sunday.

“An opportunity to play together once again,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said of what is motivating his team for the weekend. “It’s not going to change the season … but to end this thing which I think is the right way.”

The Colts (7-8) stayed in play-off controversy until a loss in Week 15. They pulled out last week to knock out the Panthers in Carolina, ending a four-game losing streak of victory. and winning their final at home. Now comes the chance to avoid a losing season.

“We have one more opportunity with this group of guys,” Colts striker Jacoby Brissett told reporters. “I think everyone bought into it. … We did it last week and we have another good opportunity to do it.”

An 8-8 record would be an increase compared to a sub-500 mark in terms of something to build on.

“It’s the moment you get with that in offseason training,” Brissett said.

Indianapolis used a no-frills approach last week to try and mix things up. The possibility of some other wrinkles exists.

“The theme is concentration and finishing,” said Colts coach Frank Reich. “Digging down the things we know are important for this Sunday and the stuff they carry. And finish the season the way we want.”

The Colts have concerns about injuries with linebacker Darius Leonard, the team’s top attacker who has a back illness, and left guard Quenton Nelson, who entered the concussion protocol last weekend.

Indianapolis defeated Jacksonville 33-13 last month at home.

The Jaguars (5-10) have lost six of their last seven games and are 2-5 at home.

As Marrone preaches play for Sunday, his status for the upcoming season seems uncertain. He said that’s why it’s sometimes difficult to see some of the positive individual developments for players when the team has a losing record.

“Yes, there may be some good individual efforts out there,” Marrone said. “At the end of the day, I’m responsible for the whole team and their performance.”

Marrone said he understands how the team’s record has an impact on the entire organization and on those around it. The team fired executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin earlier this month.

“When things go well during a season, it’s easy or easier. I really don’t like to use that word in the NFL,” Marrone said. . “A very disappointing year. It’s difficult when a team is not doing well. You want your team to run well so that your fans can have some pride and joy. … I am truly sorry to have left so many people that I could not have done a better job. “

Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew will end what has been an intriguing first season. Minshew set a Jaguars record for most passing yards (2,976) from a rookie after taking over for starter Nick Foles after an injury to the opener, and then again for all of December after Foles struggled on his return.

“He was able to come in and support a level for us,” Marrone said of Minshew’s first start as a starter.

Leonard Fournette (illness) was downplayed to suspect Saturday – he was previously suspicious with a neck injury – but the run doesn’t seem to entertain any thought of playing on Sunday.

“My brothers know I wish I could face them, I hope I see some of them on the same face on my team next year,” Fournette wrote on Twitter.

Fournette has a career-high 1,152 rushing yards and collected 1,674 from scrimmage, the most in franchise history since Maurice Jones-Drew set the team record of 1,980 in 2011.

The Jaguars also announced cornerback A.J. Bouye will lose the game.

Receiver Michael Walker (hamstring) will also sit.

