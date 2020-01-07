advertisement

If you want to spend $ 350 on leading wireless noise canceling headphones from Sony or Bose, we’re not going to stop you. There is no doubt that they are the best in the industry. That said, the difference in sound quality, noise reduction, battery life and design between those $ 350 and the top rated TaoTronics SoundSurge 60 wireless active noise canceling headphones is really not enough to justify the huge $ 300 + price. Clip the coupon on the spot and you can now get it on Amazon for just $ 44.99!

Here are the bullets from the product page:

Music On, World Off: Enhanced Active Noise Reduction will drown out street noise or annoying chatter to completely immerse you in your favorite tunes

Hi-fi sound & CAPTIVATING bass: 40 mm drivers with large diaphragm deliver immersive sound and booming bass

New Hyper speed charge: only 5 minutes of charging gives you 2 hours of full sound; 30 hours of play time on full charge

Bluetooth 5.0: Stable Bluetooth 5.0 connection streams music continuously, while the built-in CVC 6.0 microphone ensures clear, clear conversations without ambient noise

First-class comfort: adjustable headband, 90 ° rotating ear cups & pillow-soft protein pillows; folding and storing in the carrying bag to take with you everywhere

