They say moving is at the top of the ranking in stressful events – most people try to keep it to a minimum.

But Marina Murphy and her husband Aidan have lived in three different houses over the past three years to find the perfect place to live, work, and raise their daughter Anna Lily (4).

The couple started in Dublin before deciding to move to Drogheda, but after living there for a year, they realized that it was not the right choice.

“First we lived in Kilmainham for a while and then in Clancy Quay in Islandbridge before Anna joined,” says Marina, who trained in culinary arts and ran restaurants in Dublin and Mayo. “We then moved to a triple room in Kilmainham, but found that this was not the right choice for us because the rent was huge. I also decided that if I was lucky enough to have a child, would try to stay at home as much as possible until I was preschool and this was not possible because we both worked.

“So we moved out of Dublin, sold our business (restaurant), bought a house in Drogheda and got married – all within four months.”

Marina and Aidan moved to a small property in Drogheda, a 15-minute walk from the train station (essential for his way to the city where he worked as a lawyer). The house didn’t take much work, but they knocked on a few walls to make it more open and intended to build an extension – but then their plans changed.

He commuted almost three and a half hours a day and I found it a very lonely and isolating experience

“Drogheda is a big busy city and Aidan is originally from the area,” says Marina. “We met our neighbors Tony and Siobhan, but that was it. Our mortgage was over € 700 a month, so it was definitely cheaper, but Aidan would be away from the house from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – he commuted almost 3½ hours each day (which shows how slow and inefficient our public transport is) and i found it a very lonely and isolating experience.

“We were not happy that we decided to return to Mayo in 2017. We should have moved there afterwards, but we didn’t think we could do it because of Aidan’s fairly specialized job (he works in regulatory, data protection, cyber, and sports law), but when he discussed the issue with his employer they are very supportive. As an international law firm, they knew their way around remote and agility.

“In June 2018, we sold the house and moved west.”

The family moved to Ballinrobe and now lives a 10-minute walk outside the small town.

“Our new house is in a small property with 15 houses,” says Marina. “It’s 40 minutes from Galway, half an hour from Westport or Castlebar and close to Cong and Ashford Castle. The Wild Atlantic Way is a short drive away and on Sundays we often drive to Reek (Croagh Patrick), Achill Iceland, Connemara or Killary Harbor – everything is on our doorstep.

“Life is much better – in Dublin you would spend it in a traffic jam while the school run down there takes five minutes. It’s easier to get around, whether it’s in the shops, walking, or drinking coffee, and Anna has cousins ​​here too, which is great.

“Plus, everyone knows everyone – the anonymity of the city can be great sometimes, but not that great either – we know our neighbors here and there is a real community spirit that we didn’t have in Dublin. Of course, the lack of nightlife and taxis can be a disadvantage, but that’s not what we’re looking for right now. “

Marina bought the house in 2006 when she was single and self-employed, and now she and Aidan work from home – he travels to Dublin once or twice a week and as the inventor of the Twosie (a baby vest that breaks into two parts) )) She runs her own company –Babybossonline.com – From the comfort of your front room. They didn’t have to make any changes to the structure, but they do have plans for future expansion.

Working from home is much more productive, and Aidan can let Anna go to school or drop her off where she is needed, which he could never have done in Dublin or Drogheda

“We haven’t done any work on the house since we moved away, but if BabyBoss continues to grow, we have the idea of ​​having an architect configure the house to move the living area and kitchen up so we can can look at the mountains and sunset, ”she says. “There is a lot of wasted space and I have a lot of plans.

“Working from home is much more productive, and Aidan can let Anna go to school or drop her off where she is needed, which he could never have done in Dublin or Drogheda. Sometimes he has to go to London, but flying from Knock is no problem compared to the chaos of Dublin Airport.

“For a while my desk was the kitchen table, but now we have turned one of the rooms into an office and a warehouse for the twosies. It is really very difficult to start your own business, and sometimes it is a bit isolating to be alone work, but I had a lot of support from that Empowerher.ie Program, the Local Enterprise Office and Network Mayo. “

The quality of life is so much better, go west and join the Wild Atlantic Way

A child’s mother says that her lifestyle change has been incredibly positive, so others who are thinking about doing the same should use the day and just get started.

“If anyone had thought of moving out of town but wasn’t sure, I would tell them to do what they have to do to get out,” she says. “Do not move to a commuter city and take a train or a train into the city – houses are cheaper, but life is not necessarily better.

“If you move to the outskirts of a rural town instead, you are in the countryside but within walking distance of a town. And work from home. Agile or remote work is becoming more common, and most office work can now be done from home, which saves employers office space. The quality of life is so much better, go west and join the Wild Atlantic Way.

“I think people thought we were crazy when we took the step, but now I think more and more people are doing it – it’s the best decision we’ve ever made.”

