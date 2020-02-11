advertisement

Have you ever thought of chasing away your loved one for a sudden romantic getaway, just the two of you, as they do in the movies? The whole pack-your-bags-baby-we-go-for-the-weekend routine? There is probably no more perfect time to do that than this weekend, with Valentine’s Day on Friday. And especially for those of you who wait until the last moment to choose a gift – this is the kind that would make you look like the ultimate romantic hero. That is no doubt why Southwest Airlines has just kicked off another huge sale of fares, with flights starting at $ 39.

They are not all discounted to that extent, but there is still an abundance of great deals across the board. The time has now come for me to be happy to pay below a total amount for flights for two people – and of course everything you’ll find here is about a fraction of that.

What’s even better is that you normally don’t have to trade that long for such rate sales. We usually tell you about it and you have a maximum of a day or two to make a decision, which is not always conducive to planning a trip. However, this time you have more than a week to buy your tickets. You have Pacific Time to set your rates until February 20 at 11:59 p.m.

Here are the details to know:

You can find all available discount prices by going to the Southwest deals page and selecting the city you are flying from in the drop-down menu to see all available discount prices to choose from.

You must book your rate at least 21 days before your trip and the tickets are non-refundable. The number of seats, travel days and available markets are also limited.

The rates are valid for non-stop service, unless stated otherwise.

If you are traveling within the continental US and if you are traveling inter-island Hawaii, you can do that between March 3 and May 20. Travel to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico, is now valid from April 14 to May 14, 2020, while international travel is valid from April 14 to May 14, 2020.

Some of the deals you can take advantage of that I saw on Tuesday morning include $ 39 fares for some inter-island Hawaii trips; $ 99 flights from Atlanta to Chicago or Dallas; a $ 109 flight between New York City and Nashville; and a $ 64 flight from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.

Image source: LM Otero / AP / Shutterstock

Andy is a reporter in Memphis who also contributes to points of sale such as Fast Company and The Guardian. When he doesn’t write about technology, he can be found protective bent over his budding vinyl collection, as well as his Whovianism grooming and bingeing on a variety of TV shows that you probably don’t like.

