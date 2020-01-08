advertisement

SYDNEY – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged foreign tourists not to be hampered by deadly fires that have plagued large swathes and sent smoke all the way to South America, even as authorities feared renewed dangers ahead.

Morrison made the prayer Wednesday as he visited Kangaroo Island, a tourist attraction typically rich in wildlife off the south coast twice hit by blazes in recent weeks.

“Australia is open, Australia is still a great place to come and bring your family and enjoy your vacation,” Morrison told reporters after meeting with tour operators and farmers.

advertisement

“Even here on Kangaroo Island, where obviously one-third of the island has been destroyed, two-thirds of it is open and ready for business,” he said. “It’s important to keep the local economies alive in these times.”

Tourism accounts for 3.1% of GDP and last summer Australia attracted 2.71 million holidaymakers. But this year, hotel occupancy has declined and some normally crowded resorts are ghost towns due to the crisis.

Officials confirmed that another firefighter died in a car accident last Friday while on duty, bringing the death toll to 26.

In Victoria State, authorities urged people in fire risk areas to consider evacuation, ahead of a Friday’s temperature fever that fans might have.

“These fires remain dangerous, they remain dynamic, they remain unstable, and the conditions we will see can give significant life to those fires,” Victoria Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville said.

Thousands of people are homeless due to fires that have burned more than 10.3 million hectares of land – 25.5 million hectares of land – an area the size of South Korea.

Many cities were without electricity and telecommunications and some were poor with potable water supply. Smoke has filled cities including Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra.

Wildfires follow a three-year drought that experts linked to climate change that has left bushland dry.

Below are the latest events in crisis:

* Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a $ 11m ($ 7.56m) aid package as he visited Kangaroo Island.

* The three main cities in Australia’s south-east, Sydney, Melbourne and the capital Canberra, were filled with thick smoke.

* Sixty-seven firefighters from the United States and Canada have landed in Australia, bringing together 40 compatriots already on the ground. Australian authorities have requested 140 more staff, expected in the next two weeks.

* An ecologist at the University of Sydney has doubled his estimate of animals killed or injured in wildfires at 1 billion.

* Community leaders urged people to donate money instead of food and clothing because small communities are being overwhelmed by goods they do not need. Authorities also warned of online donation scams.

* Smoke has diverted beyond the Pacific, affected cities in South America, and may have reached Antarctica, the U.N. World Meteorological Organization said.

* The fires have already emitted 400 megatons of carbon dioxide and produced harmful pollutants, the European Union’s Copernicus surveillance program said.

* Victoria Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville urged activists to “revisit” a planned protest on Friday, suggesting it would cut off police from the fire areas.

* The group, Uni Students for Climate Justice, was indicted, saying tens of thousands wanted to protest. “The cops are not worried about resources, they are worried about people standing against government inaction. Friday’s rallies are moving forward,” she said on Facebook.

* Moody’s analytics said the cost of wildfires could easily outweigh the deadly 2009 Black Saturday fires that destroyed 450,000 hectares of land in an estimated $ 4.4 billion.

* There are 129 blazing fires across the state of New South Wales, with about 65 uncontrolled. All fires were at the “tips” level, the lowest alarm. Victoria had 40 fires with 13 “watch and act” warnings.

* Prime Minister Morrison has pledged $ 2 billion ($ 1.37 billion) for a new Bushfire National Recovery Agency.

* Prince Charles of Britain joined a list of global figures sending support, referring to “a horror horror unfolding in Australia” in a video.

($ 1 = Australian $ 1,4548)

(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Paulina Duran; Additional reporting by Swati Pandey and Colin Packham; Editing by Jane Wardell and Andrew Cawthorne)

advertisement