If you were to see all Blackboard Pro deals on Black Friday, but something told you not only to get the trigger of the year, you would have made a difficult phone call that paid off. Why? Because Amazon now has a sale with prices that are even lower than what we saw on Black Friday for some iPad Pro models. The Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 64 GB) has fallen to $ 674.99 instead of $ 800, and the Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 512 GB) today has a whopping $ 200 discount, so $ 1,149.99 instead of $ 1,349. These deals are unlikely to last much longer, so start the promotion as long as you can.

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, WiFi, 64 GB)

11-inch edge-to-edge liquid retina display with real promotion and wide colors

A12X Bionic chip with neural motor

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP camera on the back, 7MP True Depth camera on the front

Audio with four speakers with wider stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE mobile data

Battery life up to 10 hours

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, WiFi, 512 GB)

12.9-inch Edge-to-Edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone and wide colors

A12X Bionic chip with neural motor

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP camera on the back, 7MP TrueDepth camera on the front

Audio with four speakers with wider stereo sound

802.11ac wifi

Battery life up to 10 hours

Image source: Wright Studio / Shutterstock

