Baby, it’s cold outside – but if you turn up the heat, you could add a lot of money to your electricity bills.

At least that’s BC Hydro’s concern, advising residents who heat their homes with electric heaters not to set the temperature too high.

“We only reminded our customers that there are easy ways to reduce electricity consumption in winter,” said Susie Rieder, spokeswoman for BC Hydro.

BC Hydro reports that it has set a record for the highest hourly peak electricity demand. The record was reached on Monday January 13th when consumption reached 10,302 megawatts. The previous record was set on January 3, 2017, when the maximum was 10,194 megawatts.

With temperatures below freezing and more snow in the coming days, a high demand for electricity is expected, and BC Hydro anticipates peak loads between 9,800 and 10,600 megawatts.

According to BC Hydro, the peak load on Monday is 16% higher than in the previous week. The highest electricity demand is recorded on weekday evenings when British Colombians come home, turn on the heating, turn on the lights, do laundry, and prepare dinner.

In the colder, darker winter months, electricity consumption in residential areas can increase by an average of 88%, which leads to higher heating costs.

Rieder, who lives in a townhouse that is heated with electric baseboards, said she should take care to lower the thermostat when she is not at home, but to raise the temperature when she is watching TV at home. She recommends taking a closer look at power consumption using the MyHydro app. “You can see and adjust the patterns,” said Rieder.

According to BC Hydro, ideal temperatures are 16 ° C when you are sleeping or away from home, 21 ° C when you are relaxing or watching TV, and 18 ° C when doing housework and cleaning.

Cranking the thermostat is not ideal as it does not heat the house faster than a degree or two at a time.

Other suggestions include draft protection on windows and doors to reduce heat loss by 10%, and the use of a programmable thermostat.

According to a 2018 poll, it may seem like a good idea to adjust the heat level to the activity level, but many Canadian couples are arguing about the thermostat.

A Canada-wide survey conducted by Research Co. found that 30% of Canadians change the thermostat without telling their spouse or partner. 35% of women tend to change attitudes without warning, compared to 25% of men.

