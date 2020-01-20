advertisement

If you haven’t lived under a rock in the past four weeks, you’ve heard of Don’t F ** k With Cats.

The twisted three-part Netflix series follows a group of “internet seekers” who work together to find the person responsible for a YouTube video called “1 Boy 2 Kittens”. The clip, in which two cats are vacuum-packed, suffocated and killed, horrified everyone who looked at him.

None like Deanna Thompson (aka Baudi Moovan) and Co. However, the killer Luka Magnotta was hunted after posting several anonymous videos that eventually culminated in the brutal murder of the Chinese student Jun Lin – something he filmed and used had to mock the group.

Throughout the documentary, viewers heard about police officers, Deanna and her online detective colleagues, and Jun Lin’s loved ones – all of whom were disgusted with Magnotta’s cruel and inexplicable acts.

However, we were then introduced to Magnotta’s mother Anna Yourkin, who we quickly learned that she denies her son’s guilt and believes that he is innocent. Not only that, she also believes in her son’s line of defense: that he was controlled by a third party, someone named Manny Lopez, who let him commit the murder.

Although the director of Don’t F ** k With Cats had stayed loyal to her son and called him twice a day when the documentary was being made and visited him regularly in prison, she revealed that Magnotta refused to see Anna after she did had published her story in a book called My Son, the Murderer earlier this year.

Director Mark Lewis said the film team “came at just the right time” when Anna was “ready to talk”. He added: “She is desperate to find a redeeming quality in her son. To believe Luka so that she can somehow deal with the terrible truth of what really happened. “

Lewis told The Telegraph that he asked Anna to bring a bag with her son’s possessions to one of her interviews.

After seeing the key ring, the director realized that Magnotta’s murder video may have been inspired by the film in which Sharon Stone starred as serial killer Catherine Trammell. “We compared the murder video and the film frame by frame and made the connection,” said Lewis.

Lewis decided not to tell Yourkin, who refused to attend her son’s trial, about the murder’s connection to the film, and when Jun Lin’s lawyer tried to show Basic Instinct’s jury clips during the trial, the judge ruled that this was the The reason for this was “Such a boredom”.

Finally, Magnotta was found in an Internet café in Berlin in search of stories about herself on the Internet and arrested at the scene.

He was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to 19 years for other crimes, including: manufacture and distribution of obscene material; Sending obscene material by mail; and harassed former Prime Minister Stephen Harper after sending Jun Lin’s body parts to the Conservative Party.

The murderer is serving a life sentence and can be paroled in 25 years from the date he begins serving the sentence.

Don’t F ** k With Cats: The hunt for an internet killer is now available on Netflix.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677.

