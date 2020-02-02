advertisement

At the end of the Arrow series finale, there was a moment that many David Ramsey fans had been hoping for. Let’s just say it was a green, glowing box and maybe a little hope for the future that he could one day become Green Lantern. There was a strong John Stewart contingent, and with the upcoming HBO Max – Green Lantern Corps series, we also know that there are many people that Ramsey would love to see.

Unfortunately, it is almost impossible to get answers on this topic … and nothing will be revealed on The Flash. Ramsey will appear in the February 4 CW episode and has confirmed via TVLine that his appearance will have nothing to do with what happened to Arrow or Green Lantern. Instead, it has to do with helping the team with a separate problem:

“There is a whole cast of characters over there that is still recovering from Oliver’s death, and part of the connection to Oliver is obviously Diggle. So Diggle’s presence there serves as a kind of channel, a way to get to mourn. But there is also a case, there is something to solve … of which Diggle is a part. “

advertisement

In a way, it also helps that Diggle is already known and popular in The Flash, as the character has appeared several times. It’s also pretty fun to see this character in worlds where superpowers are everywhere. Do you remember when Diggle freaked out when he saw Barry’s speed? He has a military background and was used to believing things that were right in front of him. Now he is experiencing and approaching something that, on the whole, is a completely new and difficult to understand world.

In the end we have to wait and see if anything else happens with Diggle as Green Lantern. For now, let’s just greet David Ramsey on TV!

Similar news – Make sure you get more information about the next episode of The Flash

Do you still want David Ramsey on his own Green Lantern show?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! Also, remember to check here for the show. (Photo: The CW.)

advertisement