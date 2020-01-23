advertisement

Mrs. Alice Namulwa on the eve of her daughter, Cerinah Nebanda, former MP for Butaleja, in Entebbe (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – The mother of the late former woman Butaleja, MP Cerina Nebanda, denied having ever spoken to former ICT minister Idah Nantaba about death threats.

Tuesday before Parliament, Nantaba, who is also a member of the Kayunga district, said that Alice Namulwa Mukasa, the mother of the late former Nebanda, had called her, warning that the same person who had killed her daughter would also kill. .

But speaking to journalists in Kampala on Thursday, January 23, 2020, Nebanda’s mother, Alice Namulwa Mukasa, said that she had never spoken to the minister. She was reading a letter she had written to the minister.

Ms. Namulwa accused the minister of blackmail and defamation.

“Indeed, I am very certain that you know very well that I have never called you in my life and that I have had no link or relationship with you and, moreover, I cannot and will not be party to your fame. and I therefore dissociate myself publicly from your usual negative hijacking tendencies, even more by implication against the Ugandan government, “the letter said in part.

Cerinah Nebanda, former MP for Butaleja (PHOTO / File).

Namulwa asked Nantaba to withdraw his statement from the print and electronic media no later than Tuesday January 28, 2020.

“If I do not do this, I have already asked my family lawyers to take the necessary legal action against you without further delay, at your own risk and peril,” she said.

Former Minister of State for ICT, Idah Nantaba (PHOTO / File)

Nantaba told parliament on Tuesday: “I received a phone call from Cerinah Nebanda’s mother. She said honorable that you are going to be killed by the same person who killed my daughter. I was shocked because I didn’t know where she got my number. “

“She told me I should go see her to get the details of the plot. I didn’t take it seriously but I shared it with someone. I told him that I would always come for more information but that I did not go there. I didn’t know what she meant, ”she added.

