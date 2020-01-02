advertisement

editor,

Re: "Pedestrians need to be smarter," the Now-Leading newsroom, December 25th.

While casualties, injuries and especially deaths are tragic, the jaywalking problem lies directly at the feet of successive Surrey councilors for some changes in municipal governments, regardless of their political allegiance, ribbons or slate.

Surrey is one of the most unforgiving cities in North America, and certainly one of the worst on the continent.

That is why:

The blocks in Surrey are very long – about a kilometer or more in most places. This makes walking the other traffic light a test of endurance, rather than a permanent affair it should be, especially if one is in a hurry or carries groceries

The planning and zoning of the city is terrible. I live less than a five-minute drive from City Center, but nary has any 24-hour shop or fast food restaurant within a reasonable walking distance. In Surrey, the community’s “corner store” has been dead for a while. When living in New Westminster, a stroll to community corner stores (or later 7-11) was something I did sometimes many times a day. It made more sense to walk than to drive. Not in Surrey – a round trip to the store in New Westminster took me 15 minutes on foot. In Surrey, it takes between 25 and 30 minutes on a good day.

Sidewalks – apparently successive councils haven’t heard of them. Many Surrey roads have no sidewalks, or they have only sidewalks on one side with a gravel shoulder on the other. There is a “bike lane” near the Gateway SkyTrain Station across King George that runs for all 30 feet, and then ends.

Traffic control. New Westminster has traffic-controlled areas in residential areas. In Surrey, every road is a major road, causing noise, pollution, rat races to avoid traffic. Haste people tend to speed up, especially if they have to go the most efficient way to avoid traffic (see next point).

Because it is so indisputable, living in Surrey means you have to own a car. In many areas, bus service is terrible, with one bus per hour and many are full (because they will not land a full-size bus on the road).

Finally, the roads in Surrey just aren’t safe. We have gunshots, death-cracking shots, killings, decay – the whole gamut. Therefore, people want to stay on the road for the shortest time possible, so they are jaywalk. Personally, I would recommend martial law enforcement in a 25-block radius from 96th Avenue to 116th Avenue from 145th to 120th Street, but human rights advocates would say it violates human rights. I am sure that taxpayers will better see the military personnel who card them all than have separate streets with traders and dependents.

There is a lot of work to do here. I returned after 20 years leaving this city for New Westminster and was amazed that not only had it not gotten better – it had gotten worse.

Kris Taylor, Surrey

• • •

It is not the pedestrian fault that Surrey devotes to the car

editor,

Re: “Pedestrians need to be smarter,” the editor-in-chief now, December 25.

I was perplexed to read your newsroom trying to blame the deaths of pedestrians in our dwarf city.

The deaths you mentioned all happened at intersections. You seem to admit this, but you still focus on blaming pedestrians rather than blaming a dedicated, planned city around cars.

We need a city dedicated to people – to people who walk, transit, bike. Passenger vehicles lead to many deaths because people are imperfect in piloting multi-tonne high-speed metal hunts.

Making alternate modes of transport more attractive will save the life, environment, time and every feeling of a habitable city.

Please use your voice to protect it, not moralizing against victims and something that may not even exist.

Dr. John-Jose Nunez, Surrey

