It’s a shame how you can always count on some people to come down to this case.

In our latest editorial, we got lazy with drivers insisting on speeding and lining up Surrey’s icy dirt roads. Be wise owls, not dodos, we argued.

This was early this week, when we had slippery roads and some snow.

At press time on Wednesday, we had a lot more snow than before, which made the lazy and careless among us look like they were not driving cars, but igloos with disgusting wheels on the morning commute.

It is undoubtedly important for the safety of all concerned that drivers take the time to clear the snow from the roof of their vehicle before exiting. Do not leave it removed from driving to blow it up and into the windscreen of the driver behind you.

And don’t let snow accumulate in your hood either. Snow blindness is always bad, but the kind you experience when the snow blows back on your windshield is especially so.

Remember, we have rearview mirrors and do shoulder checks for good reason. However, not even great use when your rear windshields are covered with snow. Even the brake lights aren’t very good when the drivers behind you can’t see because they are full of white stuff. Jeeps, people. Use your common sense.

It opens, and it takes responsibility.

We complain that the City of Surrey has not plowed all the snow on our roads and sidewalks as it continues to fall, yet some of us fail to take responsibility for even the most basic of security measures before we get out on those roads. .

Paradise help us when the “big one” hits.

– Now-Leader

