Greg Slaughter announced his plan to retire indefinitely from basketball on Saturday night, leaving the Barangay Ginebra fans’ legion and the Gin Kings as a team without a legitimate squad in the middle of the Philippine Basketball Association’s 45th season.

However, the investigator learned from a person who was very close to the 7-foot giant that the trade rumors that have been circulating for months and a missed chance to try his luck in the NBA are the reasons why Slaughter decided to resign when he returned to the league with no precise schedule. “He told me he didn’t want to leave Ginebra,” the source told the investigator over the phone. “He knows he is the subject of a trade rumor and he told me that he just doesn’t see himself playing for another team.”

Another source pointed out that Slaughter coach Tim Cone is asking for more playtime, who has found ways to win titles, especially at import-themed conferences, even though Slaughter has been on the floor for just a few minutes.

The first source also said that Slaughter, whose contract with the Kings expired in late January, is also reportedly trying to sign up with an NBA scout who tried to recruit him while at the University of the Visayas in 2010 Slaughter to report After working as a lancer at the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. for three years, he worked for Ateneo in the UAAP, where he played an outstanding, if not larger, role with Ginebra with the reigning five-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo sends Slaughter to NorthPort for Christian Standhardinger, although neither side has confirmed that this is true.

But that was enough, according to the first source, to worry Slaughter, although Cone said on Monday that he knew all along that his center was considering a vacation.

“Contrary to some reports, I knew that Greg was considering taking a break from basketball,” he told the investigator on Monday via SMS.

Cone and Slaughter have won four titles and in the last campaign the coach was made aware of the player’s intentions. –With a report by Denison Rey A. Dalupang INQ

