MANILA, Philippines – After the eruption of the Taal volcano on Sunday, support and prayers continue to flow for the Philippines.

Donovan Mitchell, the up-and-coming superstar of Utah jazz in the NBA, is one of the many who offer comfort and prayers to the tens of thousands who are affected by the dangerous ash fall of the Taal volcano.

“Damn, that’s wild! I pray for the Philippines and all concerned, ”Mitchell wrote on Twitter and tweeted a video about the eruption of the Taal volcano.

23-year-old Mitchell, who works with Filipino-American Jordan Clarkson, had already been to the Philippines after visiting the country for an event by his sponsor and sportswear giant adidas in June 2018.

The Taal volcano is still at alarm level 4, which means that “a dangerous explosion can occur within hours to days,” as determined by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The investigator requests support for the victims of the volcanic eruption in Taal

The investigator responds to calls for help and extends his relief to the families affected by the recent eruption of the Taal volcano.

Cash donations can be made to Inquirer Foundation Corp., Banco De Oro (BDO), current account number: 007960018860.

Inquiries can be addressed and emailed to Inquirer’s corporate affairs office (email protected).

