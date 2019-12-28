advertisement

Donna Langley, the chair of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and the first British woman to run a large film studio, was named Dame Commander of the British Empire’s Most Excellent Order (DBE) in the 2020 annual Queen’s Honors List.

The title is the second oldest of the seven knightly orders in Great Britain.

In a statement announcing the New Year’s award, Langley’s UK foreign and commonwealth office cited performance, including responsibility for the film group’s global content strategy and operations, and overseeing production, distribution and marketing from Universal Pictures, DreamWorks animation and focus functions.

advertisement

Also read: Lego talking to Universal about developing new films

“Throughout her life and career, Donna Langley has redefined global popular culture, trying to expand networks and opportunities for women and people with color in the entertainment industry, and working for organizations that have access, networks, and ways to succeed for all deploy, “it said in the announcement.

Langley has been with Universal since 2001 and became Chairman of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group earlier this year. During her time in the studio, she has had great success for Universal, including the “Fast and Furious” franchise and an exclusive five-year contract with Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions.

Read more about this year’s list of award winners here.

Dr. Seuss Major Film and TV Adaptations, From Worst to First (Photos)

Oh the places you’ll go Dr. Seuss’ legacy is widespread, and his children’s stories are processed in cartoon and live action films. All 10 Seuss films and popular TV specials are listed here. Al Ravenna, New York World-Telegram and the Sun staff photographer – prints and photographs department of the Library of Congress. New York World-Telegram and the Sun Newspaper Photograph Collection.

10. “The Cat in the Hat” (2003) The live action adaptation by Dr. Seuss’ classic book is terrible and exchanges cheerful moods for crazy cynicism. Mike Myers makes a mistake instead of playing a charming scamp. Universal pictures

9. “The Lorax” (2012) As a fable, “The Lorax” is about as dark and complicated as Dr. Seuss. This light and colorful animated film with Danny DeVito and Taylor Swift, a combination of “Minions” and “WALL-E”, is not. Universal pictures

8. “The Butter Battle Book” (1989) This short film corresponds to the work of Dr. Seuss. It is a story about two rival races of people separated by a wall. But the songs are flat and the animation isn’t much better. gymnast

7. “Dr. Seusss How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000) Although it’s incredibly cheesy and the whoville makeup is a joke, Jim Carrey brings his exuberant charm to the story, even if he looks a bit silly. Universal pictures

6. “The Grinch” (2018) Universal’s “The Grinch” with Benedict Cumberbatch, which is based on the cute “Despicable Me” films, has more animated chaos than grumpy, nonprofit fun and wordplay. The harmless charm is there, but the heart of the film is two sizes too small. Universal pictures

5. “The Lorax” (1972) “The Lorax” begins and ends in a dark, polluted world, where music and rhymes show how industry can harm the environment. His message remains poignant and hopeful that a new generation can save nature. CBS

4. “Horton Hears a Who” (2008) Jim Carrey is the best of Dr.’s modern adaptations Seuss and speaks another Seuss figure for this delightful, crazy romp. 20th Century Fox animation studios

3. “The Cat in the Hat” (1971) “Everything in its right place again, no more rainbows for us to hunt.” This version of “The Cat in the Hat” takes some liberties, but it lovingly and musically captures the spirit of Dr. Seuss’ iconic character. CBS

2. “Horton Hears a Who” (1970) “A person is a person no matter how small.” This TV special, staged by Chuck Jones, is beautifully animated, true to the story of everyone’s acceptance and a joy from start to finish. MGM

1. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (1966) The songs are indelible, the lessons are heartwarming and the animation is flawless. “The Grinch” is not just the best adaptation by Dr. Seuss, but one of the best animated short films of all time. MGM

Previous slide

Next slide

Universal’s “The Grinch” will open on Friday, November 9th

Oh the places you’ll go Dr. Seuss’ legacy is widespread, and his children’s stories are processed in cartoon and live action films. All 10 Seuss films and popular TV specials are listed here.

advertisement