Joey the donkey came a cropper when he was stuck to his hips in the mud in a village in Leicestershire.

Coalville firefighters galloped to rescue the stricken animal when it became a stick in the mud along a trail near Victoria Road, Ibstock, shortly after 9:00 am Thursday.

Joey is released by his rescuers

(Image: LFRS)

They were joined by a technical rescue team from the South Leicester fire station who dug around him while a veterinarian calmed him.

Once he got rid of the mud, Joey was released before being brought back to his stable.

Joey returns to his stable

The Coalville fire station tweeted, “Good work and great teamwork from the Coalville and South teams to free Joey the donkey from the mud this morning.”

“A very happy and safe conclusion under difficult conditions.”

Finally sure

(Image: LFRS)

A spokeswoman for the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said, “He was stuck in the mud in the stomach.

“The owner was present and a veterinarian to sedate him.

“The dug around him until he got rid of the mud and was released before being checked by the veterinarian.”

.

