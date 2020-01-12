advertisement

DALLAS – Luka Doncic scored an impressive win in Dallas in Philadelphia and had no European buddy Kristaps Porzingis in the rematch in Texas.

Dwight Powell was the big man around the basket and made the 76 feel that they had had enough of Texas in their second game in a row without star center Joel Embiid.

Doncic had 19 points and 12 assists, Powell scored 10 of his 19 points in a crucial third quarter and the Mavericks defeated the 76ers 109-91 on Saturday night.

Powell was 5 out of 6 in the field and had four of his season’s highs 12 rebounds in the third quarter when the Mavericks left the 76s 32-16 to make a 73-66 lead from a nine-point deficit margin increased to 21 in the fourth.

Dallas cleared 12 points late in the first half and recovered one night after being mistreated by LeBron James and the Lakers, who were without Anthony Davis. Embiid fails after surgery due to a ligament tear in one finger on his left hand.

“We had some serious casualties,” said Doncic. “We had a nice win. We needed it. “

The Mavericks defeated the two-game series with an Eastern Conference competitor after winning in Philadelphia at 19 when Doncic had a sprained ankle last month.

It was the second consecutive defeat in Texas for the 76ers, who suffered a season-worst loss in four games in Houston before winning their last two games.

Tobias Harris had 20 points and 10 rebounds, but Philadelphia shot 24% in the third quarter (5 out of 21).

“That was the change of the game, it was the third quarter,” said Harris. “We looked good throughout the game. We missed a bunch in a row in the third quarter. “

It was the seventh game in a row in Dallas and possibly the last without Porzingis. The 7-foot-3-Latvian has pain in his right knee – not the same knee that he injured in his last game with the New York Knicks. Coach Rick Carlisle said he could join the upcoming two-game trip to California.

Tim Hardaway Jr. had 12 points and a season high of nine rebounds so the Mavericks could finish 3-3 on a home game with six games, the longest of the season.

“It’s a great way to end your home position,” said Carlisle. “We would have loved to win another game or two. But we are where we are. “

Doncic had another hard shooting night after frustratingly tearing his shirt against the Lakers. He scored 4 out of 15 but 10 out of 12 free throws. The 2019 rookie, this year’s NBA leader with 11 triple doubles, had eight rebounds.

Ben Simmons had 11 points and 11 assists, but was kept goalless in the second half. The 76s scored 98 shots, but reached 38%.

“It was certainly a two-half story,” said coach Brett Brown. “To have 19 more shots than a team, you wouldn’t think if you looked back and looked at the score that it would match that loss range.”

TIP-INS

76ers: Josh Richardson had a four-point game in the second quarter, hitting a 3 when he was fouled by Seth Curry and made the free throw. Richardson and Al Horford scored 16 hits each. … Coach Brett Brown got a technical foul in the second quarter because he complained that Doncic had backed 3 against Richardson, who also wanted the call.

Mavericks: crowd favorite Boban Marjanovic let the fans, who had got into a frenzy with a 3-pointer in the last seconds, compete against his former team. The 7-foot-4 Serb had 12 points in 5-out-6 shooting. The only mistake was 3 seconds before the one he had made. It was the second 3 of the season for Marajnovic, who was the last part of last season and the playoffs with the 76s. … Dorian Finney-Smith had 16 points in 7-of-10 shooting.

AUSTRALIAN UNITY

Ryan Broekhoff, the outsider’s guard, spoke with Simmons and Jonah Bolden from Philadelphia in front of the courtyard before the game to inform viewers about the awareness of forest fire victims in Australia about money.

All three players come from Australia. Broekhoff was in street clothes because he had a broken left fibula.

RETURN PREPARATION

Dallas reversed a sad start on the boards by beating 76s 18-9 in third place. Philadelphia took the game’s first 10 offensive rebounds, but Dallas had a 5-1 lead in the third, with 10 second chance points to two for the Sixers.

DIDN’T CLOSE

The 76s kept the Mavericks at a low for half a time, while they had a 50:41 lead at half time. A lead of seven steals, including one from Furkan Korkmaz for a reverse dunk in a breakaway, could have been bigger if a 2-of-19 goal had not been scored with 3s in the first half.

NEXT

76ers: Monday night in Indiana.

Mavericks: In Golden State, a route of six out of nine games will open on Tuesday night.

