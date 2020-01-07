advertisement

Luke Doncic recorded a triple-double for the second straight game, contributing 38 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to strengthen the host Dallas Mavericks in a 118-110 win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Doncic scored a career-high 21 points in the third quarter, covering the speeds with a deep 3-pointer. The home crowd called it out with a shout of “M-V-P!” As they fired free throws at the last minute of the game.

Dwight Powell (16 points), Tim Hardway Jr. (15) and Dorian Finney-Smith (11) followed in double figures for the Mavericks.

Lauri Markkanen scored 26 points to lead six Bulls in double figures. Tomas Satoransky (11 points, 14 assists) scored a double for Chicago, which has lost four straight and five of six to drop to 11 low-scoring games of the season below .500.

Dallas led 61-55 at halftime and 88-82 after three quarters before winning the division to start the fourth. After a Thaddeus Young player brought the Bulls within 88-84 with 10:54 to go, the Mavericks responded by scoring 15 of the next 23 points of the game.

The Mavericks extended its advantage to 14 points in the fourth.

Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. left the game with a right foot twist in the middle of the third quarter. Carter was traveling toward the basket as he landed on Powell’s leg and wrapped his ankle. The second-year player wrote painfully for a few moments before a small group including coach Jeff Tanaka helped him off the floor. X-rays were negative, the Bulls reported.

Gafford, who rolled his ankle late in the first half, helped to keep the Bullets soaring with his rush on both ends of the floor. During a second-quarter sequence, he blocked a shot before slamming home a drunken pin from the scoreboard seconds later. Gafford finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks, and has blocked multiple hits in six of the past seven games.

Zach LaVine (20 points), Coby White (15) and Young (11) were also in double figures for the forearm. Markkanen and Young completed a two-run attack while the Bulls won the battle under the boards 45-43.

