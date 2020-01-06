advertisement

Italy, USA, Germany, Czech Republic and Ireland – the list goes on.

People from all over the world are flooding Celeste Barber’s Fire Fundraiser site, increasing the already amazing amount the comedian has collected every minute.

The Instagram celebrity pulled at $ 10,000 a minute at one point on Sunday afternoon, and today the amount continues to rise to reach $ 32.5 million.

advertisement

Even celebrities like Natalie Portman, Lizzo and Kris Jenner have shared and donated the barber page.

media_camera People from all over the world have flooded the site. media_cameraCeleste Barber and husband Api Robin.

A man wrote on her Facebook page: “So many mixed feelings. Enjoy the human spirit that has made this impressive contribution, mixed with grief over the suffering of so many people and animals. Celeste, I have no words. Love. Just love. “

Another woman from Murwillumbah, New South Wales said her three boys donated their money boxes and doubled their contribution.

“It is our way to give something back after we have been so kindly looked after by our community, after we suffered damage from the 2017 floods,” she wrote.

Many praised Barber as an influencer who shared her social media status forever, while others urged her to become our next Prime Minister.

Barber went to her accounts this morning to share a message.

“It’s so much, so much money, am I going to stop now?” She said.

“But then I see all the things you send me, our family sends us, so many people need help. I can’t wrap my head around it. So much wildlife.

“So I’ll keep pushing. I think we’ll get as much as we can. We already have so much, but we have to help people rebuild their lives, rebuild it from scratch.”

She said she would talk to the RFS today about where the money would go.

She said the money that was originally earmarked for the NSW RFS would also be distributed to Victoria and South Australia, the Red Cross and the families of those killed in the fires to be decided in consultation with the NSW RFS.

Barber also called her mother-in-law in Eden, who did not neglect her words about the ongoing crisis in Australia.

media_cameraYour mother-in-law Joy Robin was evacuated from Eden.

Barber has shared updates with her 6.4 million Instagram followers about her family, who has a home in the evacuated town on the south coast of New South Wales.

Barber shared the picture this morning that her new goal was $ 29 billion.

“The Australian government provides $ 29 billion a year to subsidize the coal and gas industry,” the post said.

“It would take less than a tenth of that amount to rebuild every house lost by fire, but the Liberals say they don’t have the money. Who do they really work for?”

media_cameraBarber shared this post this morning. media_cameraSie said she wanted to keep the fundraiser going.

How it started

“Do you want to support me for a good cause?” Barber originally wrote on her Facebook page.

“I am collecting money for the trustee for the fundraising fund of the NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades. Your contribution will have an impact, regardless of whether you donate a lot or a little.”

Barber has posted updates on Instagram all day that show her surprise and growing shock at the amount of donations.

“What are you saying?” Said a clearly emotional hairdresser last week when donations surpassed $ 6 million.

“Please help anyway, you can.”

Originally released as Celeste, he spends $ 7k per minute on fireys

advertisement