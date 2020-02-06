advertisement

February 6, 2020: Gucci is the first fashion and luxury brand to join the Lion’s Share Fund, the goal of which is to raise $ 100 million annually for animal welfare, biodiversity and climate change within the next five years. The fund, led by the United Nations Development Program and a coalition of companies, encourages companies to donate 0.5% of their advertising spending each time they publish an animal in an advertisement. “The Lion’s Share Fund is an important addition to our conservation strategy. Nature and wildlife offer Gucci an inspired creation that is an integral part of our story through our collections and campaigns“Said Gucci CEO and President Marco Bizzarri.”With the increasing threat to Earth’s biodiversity, breakthrough initiatives like the Lion’s Share Fund can transform by organically connecting the business world with direct measures to protect our natural habitats and the most threatened species, “

