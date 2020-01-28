advertisement

More than two years after he first proposed a plan to revive the long-running Israeli-Palestinian peace process, assuming U.S. President Donald Trump is finally set to release details. But there is deep mistrust between the parties, and there is no longer mutual acceptance that the United States is the natural mediator of any settlement.

WHAT ARE THE MAIN INSTRUMENTS?

* Status of Jerusalem, including historical sites sacred to Judaism, Islam, and Christianity.

* Establish mutually agreed boundaries.

* Finding security arrangements to satisfy Israel’s fear of attacks by hostile Palestinians and neighbors.

* Palestinian claim to statehood in the territory – the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem – captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East War.

* Finding a solution to the plight of millions of Palestinian refugees.

* Agreements to share natural resources, such as water.

* Palestinians demand that Israel evacuate its settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. More than 400,000 Israelis now live among about 3 million Palestinians in the West Bank, with another 200,000 residents in East Jerusalem.

WHY NOW THE PLAN IS PREVENTED

Both Trump and Netanyahu will want to distract attention from their internal problems. Trump faces an impeachment trial as Netanyahu was indicted on corruption charges in November. Both deny doing wrong.

They both face re-election campaigns – Netanyahu in March and Trump in November. Netanyahu twice tried and failed to secure a majority in the Israeli parliament last year.

Trump has repeatedly delayed launching his plan to avoid causing election problems for Netanyahu due to the possibility that it will require some concessions from Israel.

He faces his own political clock and cannot wait for months for Israel to appoint the next prime minister, according to a source familiar with the opinions of the peace team.

Palestinian demonstrators burn the poster depicting US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a protest against the Middle East peace plan in Rafah on the southern Gaza Strip January 28, 2020.

REUTERS / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

IS IT IN THE TRUMP PLAN?

The proposal is dozens of pages long, but very little is revealed about its content.

Palestinian and Arab sources who were informed of the draft fear that it will seek to bribe the Palestinians to accept Israeli occupation in what could be a prelude to Israel annexing about half of the West Bank, including much of the Valley. Jordan, the strategic and fertile eastern belt of the territory.

Palestinians say the Jordan Valley, nearly 30 percent of the West Bank, would be an essential part of their future state, like the West Bank bread basket and its border with Jordan.

Trump’s father-in-law Jared Kushner, the lead author of the plan, launched the first phase in Bahrain in June. It called for a $ 50 billion investment fund to strengthen the Palestinian and neighboring Arab state economies.

WHAT ARE HIS SIGNS?

The latest Israeli-Palestinian peace talks collapsed in 2014.

Lasting obstacles include expanding Israeli settlements on occupied lands and generations of mutual suspicion.

The last two decades have also seen the rise of power in Gaza for the Islamist militant Hamas movement, which is formally committed to the destruction of Israel and is in the midst of a decade-long power struggle with the West-backed Palestinian Authority, led by President Mahmoud Abbas.

The elephant in the room is the two-state solution – the long-standing international formula for bringing peace by creating an independent Palestinian state that co-exists side by side with Israel.

The United Nations and most countries around the world support this project, the foundation of any peace plan for decades.

The Trump administration has refrained from endorsing it. In November, it overturned decades of US policy when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Washington no longer considered Israeli settlements on the West Bank a violation of international law.

Palestinians and most of the international community see settlements as illegal under international law. Israel opposes this.

An elderly Palestinian walks through a cemetery in the town of Hebron on the West Bank occupied January 28, 2020, with the background showing an old market building along al-Shuhada Street that was designated by Israel to be a new settlement, with existing apartment buildings behind.

HAZEM BADER / AFP via Getty Images

CAN THE ST UNITED STATES BE EU HONORS?

Netanyahu, who heads Israel’s ruling right-wing coalition, “gladly” accepted Trump’s invitation to Washington. On the eve of the announcement he said: “The century deal is the opportunity of a century, and we will not pass it.”

His main domestic rival, former centrist General Benny Gantz, also visited Washington to discuss the deal with Trump, calling it “an important and historic milestone.”

Both are seeking maximum political advantage ahead of the March 2 election, with Gantz seeking to oust Netanyahu as Israeli prime minister.

But Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said the Trump administration’s plan was “nothing but a plan to end the Palestinian issue. We reject it.”

The Palestinian leadership said Washington could no longer be regarded as a mediator after a series of Trump decisions that pleased Israel, but angered the Palestinians.

These included recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, transferring the US Embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and reducing hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

The cuts were widely seen as a means of pressuring the Palestinian leadership to return to the negotiating table. So far, this has failed.

– Additional reporting by Jeff Mason in Miami, Samia Nakhoul in Beirut; Maayan Lubell, Jeffrey Heller, Dan Williams and Rami Ayyub in Jerusalem; Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza and Ali Sawafta in Ramallah Writing by Stephen Farrell Editing by Mark Heinrich

