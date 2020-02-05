advertisement

To all those who hoped, against reason, in the fall and winter of 2016-2017, that Donald Trump would become presidential: be careful what you wish. After three years in power, Trump has become exactly that – presidential, but in the only way possible for Trump. He triumphed over those who questioned his legitimacy: James Comey and Robert Mueller, anonymous whistle-blowers and witnesses at the House indictment hearings, Democrats who voted for the impeachment articles and small and less opposition he had in the Republican Party. And on Tuesday evening, during his State of the Union address, Trump exercised the presidency with renewed confidence.

Previous states in the Trump Union had an air of despair, albeit one that surely won over many of his supporters. Last year, their guests were a parade of heroes and personified fears: a girl with cancer, the father of a dead sailor, an ICE officer, a police officer who had been shot at the Synagogue Tree of Life. The previous year, Trump seemed focused on arousing applause, even congratulating himself for giving his signal to his audience. This year, similar fears arose and the obsession with applause was still evident, but the role he played on the podium was clearly different: here is the president as benefactor, Trump the Almighty and Trump the Magnanimous.

Trump gave a fourth year in Philadelphia, Janiyah Davis, a scholarship to attend a private school. Trump avenged the deaths of Gage Hake’s father and Kelli Hake’s husband, Army Staff Sergeant Christopher Hake, by ordering the murder of Qassem Suleimani. Trump also avenged the deaths of Carl and Marsha Mueller’s daughter Kayla, a humanitarian worker, by ordering the murder of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Trump gave conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh – who has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer and has a track record as a racist as long as Trump’s – a Presidential Medal of Freedom. Trump has recognized Juan Guaidó, the self-proclaimed chief of Venezuela, practically granting him the presidency of that country. Finally, Trump brought first-line sergeant Townsend Williams from the front lines, reuniting him with his wife and two small children in front of the live studio audience, which included most of the country’s senators and representatives, in addition to millions viewers.

Trump became presidential in his own way, on reality TV. He took credit for things beyond his administration’s reach, such as the drop in drug overdose deaths. Although he prefers to govern by decree and tweet, he urged Congress to pass legislation that would appeal to conservative Republicans, including a ban on late abortions. He lied about new jobs and health insurance. But, overall, he might have lied less at the time of his speech than he often does in a day of tweets. It seems that the more Trump feels threatened, the more he lies. But on Tuesday evening, on the eve of the Senate’s vote on his removal, he seemed to feel secure in his presidency – because he is. All the institutions which opposed him or could have opposed him were beaten. The last hurdle is the November election, and the Democrats had just fumbled around in Iowa caucuses.

Now that their confrontation with Trump was effectively over, the Democrats in Congress were at an impasse. Sitting in the room – even if they refused to applaud throughout the speech – would seem to amplify Trump’s triumph. At least two members of Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Maxine Waters, tweeted that they would not participate. “I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s illegal conduct and the subversion of the Constitution,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it.”

“Thinking that I would attend #SOTU to hear a message from an IMPEACHED president,” Waters tweeted.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi stood stone behind Trump and next to Vice President Mike Pence for the duration of the speech and, in the end, tore sheets of text together demonstratively of the speech, which had been given to him at the beginning. . The White House immediately tweeted that it had “torn apart: one of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen.” Survival of a child born at 21 weeks. The grieving families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller. The reunion of a soldier with his family. “

Pelosi’s development opened her up to this kind of attack. She will surely now be dragged in the embers by Fox News and others, as will Ocasio-Cortez, Waters, the representative Rashida Tlaib, who left the State of the Union, and others who can be accused of not not have respected this President. And yet, it was better than the alternative, which was the complicity in the presidentialization of Donald Trump.

.

