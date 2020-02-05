advertisement

President Donald Trump spoke of a “major American comeback” in his State of the Union address last night – and he attributed much of the nation’s success to a “roaring economy”.

The President declared that our “economy is the best ever” and cited as evidence the low unemployment rate, rising incomes and an alleged return to manufacturing jobs.

Below is a summary of what the President said about the economy in 2020.

The turn of the “failed economic policy” led to low unemployment of 50 years

The unemployment rate is currently at a 50-year low of 3.5%, which Trump attributed to the reversal of the “previous government’s failed economic policies”. He also said the unemployment rate for Hispanics, African Americans and Asian Americans has reached a record low, with the lowest unemployment rate for women in 70 years.

While these numbers are accurate, Trump administration-led job creation has slowed, according to U.S. Department of Labor statistics: a million new jobs were created in the 35 months before he took office, compared to his first 35 months. According to the Ministry of Labor, 145,000 new jobs were created in December 2019, which was in line with expectations of an increase of 160,000.

Wages rise due to blue collar boom

“After decades of weak and falling incomes, wages are rising quickly and wonderfully. They are rising rapidly for low-income workers, ”said Trump. “This is a blue-collar boom.”

Although wages have risen under the Trump administration, they have risen under the past presidents. Wages rose in December 2019, but fell short of expectations and rose 2.9% year-over-year compared to a forecast 3.1% increase.

Consumer confidence has “reached astonishing new heights”

“Consumer confidence has just reached astonishing new highs,” Trump said at the joint congressional meeting. “Wealthy companies invest in areas where no investments have been made for decades, and create jobs, energy, and excitement.”

According to The Conference Board, consumer confidence reached an almost historic high of 123 in the fourth quarter of 2019. The research group attributed the rise to an improved mood regarding employment prospects and optimistic spending intentions, led by rising wages and a low unemployment rate.

Manufacturing returns to the United States

Trump said his government was “restoring our country’s productivity” and pointed to 12,000 factories that were added during his tenure (including those that are “planned or under construction,” depending on Trump). The president said that companies “are returning to the United States” and call the country “the place where the action takes place.”

According to the Department of Labor, manufacturing created a total of 46,000 jobs in 2019, up from 22,000 a month in 2018. In terms of footwear, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce, nearly 98% of products sold in the U.S. are manufactured abroad by American Apparel & Footwear Association, due to lower labor costs and less labor-intensive production methods in other countries. Still, some big brands, including Adidas and New Balance, have invested in the U.S. manufacturing industry.

The trade war has stopped China’s massive theft of American jobs

Last month, the US and China signed a first-stage trade agreement that both protects intellectual property and promises China’s purchase of US goods. The partial agreement has also eased tensions between the world’s two largest economies for almost two years – by withdrawing certain planned tariff increases from the United States.

“I promised citizens to impose tariffs to counter China’s massive theft of American jobs,” Trump said. “Our strategy worked.”

After the President’s speech, President and CEO of Footwear Distributors & Retailers of America, Matt Priest, noted that while the first phase agreement was an “important first step”, much of the footwear industry believes it is not sufficient.

“(W) We urge the President to continue negotiating a second phase agreement to abolish all new tariffs he has raised to provide US footwear companies with much-needed security and employment opportunities – and increase sales growth. ” Priests said in a statement after Trump’s address.

