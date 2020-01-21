advertisement

Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf complex, which boasts of being “one of the best luxury wedding venues in Scotland”, has hosted only 12 weddings in eight years.

There have only been five religious weddings and seven civil weddings at Trump International Golf Links in Balmedie, north of Aberdeen, since it started operating in July 2012 – an average of one ceremony every six months.

The number of weddings taking place in the 15th-century baronial mansion has dropped since Trump took office in 2016.

The hotel accommodation, MacLeod House and Lodge, opened in October 2013.

The single occupancy fee for a Saturday ceremony starts at £ 6,500, based on a minimum stay of two nights.

Records maintained by local registrars and the National Records of Scotland show that five civil marriages took place between 2014 and 2016.

None took place in 2017 or 2018, but two civil marriages took place there in 2019 until October, according to figures from requests for access to information sent to the Council of Aberdeenshire.

No annual breakdown of religious or belief marriages was available.

Trump’s other Scottish seaside resort, Turnberry, in southern Ayrshire, fared much better.

But wedding organization Emma Matthews has described Trump as a “pot” figure who could put bettors off.

Ms. Matthews, director of Timeless White, a luxury Scottish wedding planner, questioned a strategy for using a semi-permanent marquee for wedding meetings.

She said, “If you’re paying Trump prices, you probably don’t want a marquee.

“The two things don’t necessarily line up.”

